Roger Negangard loves the fall best of all on the farm.
That’s understandable for a family that has a pumpkin-growing business as part of its farm operation.
How long has your family been farming?
My great-great-grandfather started farming here after he fought in the Civil War, followed by my great-grandfather, grandfather and my dad.
Where is your farm operation?
Southwest of Sidney.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Mostly corn and beans as well as wheat, oats, sunflowers and alfalfa. We also grow 35 acres of pumpkins that we sell out of the yard from mid-September to October 31st.
We have feeder calves, hogs, goats, chickens and ducks.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Myself, my son Mitch and our landlords.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
My son Mitch works for IDOT in the winter as a snowbird and is an assistant coach for football and baseball at Unity.
My wife, Pam, is a retired teacher. My son Kyle is a physical therapist in Boise, Idaho.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Machinery is larger, and there is more technology.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Mostly Red Case IH.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
It is not the same thing day after day. There are always new challenges. It is the same thing year after year.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
Have lower costs.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Fall is my favorite, but I enjoy all of the seasons. It is a real joy to watch the little kids come out to pick out their pumpkins.
How much of an impact have the higher inputs and soaring fuel prices had on your farm operation?
It cuts into your profit. You just have to try and save wherever you can.