CATLIN — Salt Fork High School sophomore Ian Church wants to make a career out of agriculture. He got to see what farming’s present and future look like as he and 24 classmates attended the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
Church, who has grown up on the family farm just outside of Catlin, liked what he saw.
“There was a lot of cool stuff, cool technology,” he said.
One of them included “the demos they had of a John Deere 790.”
The biggest piece of equipment was the John Deere X9 combine.
Fellow sophomore Braxton Clem has worked the last three years on his cousin’s farm and would like to study ag business in college and work on a farm.
He was especially impressed by the new Case Quadtrac and the Fendt Ideal combine that has no steering wheel.
Both Clem and Church were part of the soil-judging team that pitted high schoolers from Illinois schools against their Indiana counterparts. Results of which team won hadn’t been made available as of Wednesday, Salt Fork FFA adviser and ag teacher Stacey Rickard said.
The contest involved the students judging four soil pits. Each student had to give an analysis of what they would do with the ground if it was used, analyze how much fertilizer should be applied and go through a home-site evaluation.
Could a house be placed on the location and what size septic tank can you put on it “based on the analysis such as slope and drainage,” Rickard said.
She called the show a “great opportunity” for Salt Fork’s FFA chapter to attend.
Rickard said the Farm Progress Show, which alternates between Decatur and Boone, Iowa, “ties technology and classroom into the actual industry.”
“It connects the pieces for the students.”
She estimated that of the 115 students she has in the Salt Fork FFA chapter, about 40 percent want to go into some kind of ag-related field.
The show opened many students’ eyes.
“One of the students didn’t think there was that much that agriculture dealt with,” she said. “There was so much ag-related business that went into it.”
Rickard said it was good to see the show at full capacity. Two years ago, as the nation was coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic, not all of the booths were filled.