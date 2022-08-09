FARMER CITY — Longtime Woodlawn Country Club member Ed Young credits lots of volunteer assistance for helping the club, celebrating its 100th birthday this year, stay alive and thrive.
As an example, Young tells of the time when people stepped forward and and helped to turn the club’s putting areas from sand to grass. Sand was more common for putting areas years ago.
“We built the greens ourself,” Young said. “We had the two Nixon brothers, two Baker brothers and some other farmers — they came in with their tractors and plowed up the ground, and we cut sod and sodded around the area and seeded it with bentgrass, laid pipes in the ground ourself and had watered greens.”
The club, which was part of The Four-City Association of LeRoy, Monticello, Fairbury and Woodlawn was the first one that had grass greens on its nine-hole course, “which I think in itself is pretty amazing when you think of what goes into developing a golf course. A bunch of old farmers showed we can do that ourselves.”
Young isn’t an old farmer. He’s a retired Farmer City barber who did his part to help with the construction projects.
“That’s been the secret of the club all along,” Young said of the club members’ do-it-yourself attitude.
Former country club manager Mary Kearfott, who recently retired after nearly 18 years there, said the club is doing well.
“Ever since COVID, it’s (golf numbers) come back,” Kearfott said.
Young said when he joined the club there were about 65 members in the late 1960s. Today there are more than 200.
“And a good part of that is, not everybody likes to play golf, but the dances, the swimming pool and the social functions became a big part of the club,” Young said.
The performances by The Front Page band would pack out the old clubhouse, Young said, so a new, modern one was built in the early ‘70s to replace the two-story one that was there from the beginning.
“The clubhouse, ... basically we built that ourselves. We had a contractor ... who framed it up, and a bunch of us went out there and finished it ourself.”
Volunteers helped to build a swimming pool in the early 1950s. Since then it has all been replumbed, a new liner has been added, and all new concrete was poured.”
There was a time when someone standing on the ninth hole of the golf course could watch someone putt on the fifth hole, “which is catty-corner all the way across the golf course,” Young said. “So we started planting trees and decided each hole would be its own entity. We would make each one where you weren’t looking at another one. It was all done by members.”
Kearfott said when the money was raised and the club’s downstairs was remodeled, “I spent the whole winter helping the guys.”
“It’s just such a family club. When my husband passed away, they helped me so much.”
She said there are a variety of activities. On one occasion, the queen of hearts drawing got up to $40,000.
Kearfott, who still runs the club’s birthday parties, said the country club, has a full-facility banquet room with full kitchen and bar, driving range and a reciprocal arrangement, which means Woodlawn members don’t have to pay greens fees on several other area clubs on week days.
“We also have junior golf with pros, a ladies league, men’s league, couples league, senior league and 12 private events with only members,” Kearfott said.
Young said two corporations are involved with the country club. One, the Woodlawn Improvement Association, bought the land on which the club sits and has a board of directors, of whom Young is one. The other, the board of managers, operates the club.
The club, which initially encompassed 37 acres, later grew to its present size of a little more than 50 acres. The club holds its Calcutta golf tournament each year the second and third Saturdays in August and decorates the upstairs in a different theme. One year it was the Wizard of Oz. This year it reflects the club’s 100th anniversary.