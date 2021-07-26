ST. JOSEPH — Effects of the coronavirus pandemic differ from one family to the next — and from one industry to the next.
That includes the construction industry.
“The biggest thing was the supply chain,” said Cory Swanson, owner of St. Joseph-based Swanson Roofing (also known as The Roofing Dog). “All of the shutdown across the country obviously limited manufacturing. That was the biggest thing that impacted us and it was very difficult to get shingles and stay on task.”
The impact started early. As soon as April 2020, the National Roofing Contractors Association warned of trouble ahead. In a report, officials hinted at material delays, canceled jobs, inspection issues and coming layoffs.
“We started seeing issues by midsummer — certainly by late June and early July, we could see that it was going to be a problem,” Swanson said. “It was super frustrating then and it’s super frustrating now because we are still dealing with it today.”
Swanson began installing roofs for general contractors building homes in the mid-1990s. In 1996, Swanson started the company and is celebrating 25 years in business this year.
“We are a family-run business,” Swanson said. “We are focused on serving the needs of our customers. Our entire staff, including estimators, secretaries and installers are focused on customer service. There were challenges during the pandemic, but I am proud of our staff.”
But it wasn’t always easy, he added.
“It’s been really hard,” he said. “The supply chain went down and who knows the reason, but it still never caught up in a lot of areas. Most of our customers have been understanding, but it still has been very frustrating.”
Lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 180 percent since last spring across the nation.
“One of the big things we are dealing with currently is the price of plywood,” he said. “That is one thing that has been a really hard hurdle because we don’t want to raise prices for our customers, and most have been understanding and we meet in the middle. But the price increases have been frustrating to deal with, particularly with plywood.”
On most roofs Swanson repairs, it is usually necessary to replace at least a portion, if not all of the plywood. New roofs require enough plywood to cover the entire roof.
There were advantages for roofers during the pandemic. More people worked from home and saw more of the issues that needed repaired, such as leaky roofs.
“We were pretty much able to work the entire time,” Swanson said. “We were considered in the essential worker category so it never really shut us down. And since most of our work was outside, we never really had any customers who objected to us working. So, in that sense, it didn’t affect us too much.”