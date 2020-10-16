Heading up Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 13th Forty Under 40 class:
Woman of the Year Gianina Baker, the associate director of the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment and vice president of the Unit 4 school board who helped pass a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.
Man of the Year Christopher Brooke, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois who helped expand COVID-19 testing on campus and across the state.
The awards recognize young professionals for their achievements, experience, innovation, leadership and community involvement.
While they would normally be celebrated at a luncheon, which unfortunately is not possible this year, they will be honored on the radio, news-gazette.com and in the next issue of the Central Illinois Business magazine.
Also, we will introduce the class on the cover of Sunday's News-Gazette.
The rest of the Forty Under 40 class:
— Justin Cross, 37, accreditation and ISO coordinator, Carle Foundation Hospital
— Andy Graham, 40, assistant recreation director, Village of Rantoul
— Orin M. Hutchcraft, 37, chief operating officer, Hutchcraft Van Service, Inc.
— Peter Goodspeed, 29, director of natural resources, Champaign County Forest Preserve District
— Geri Melchiorre, 36, senior director of investments, University of Illinois System
— Subhalakshmi Kumar, 35, senior research engineer, Inprentus, Inc.
— Toni Delporte, 37, vice president and credit officer, Hickory Point Bank & Trust
— Abbie Osterbur, 36, vice president and senior financial advisor, Merrill Lynch
— Megan Hunter, 39, principal, Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary
— Kenna Dunlap Johnson, 37, director of admissions/intake, Pavilion Behavioral Health System
— Carrie Wells, 37, assistant vice president and creative services manager, Busey
— Mitch Wilson, 37, P.E. teacher and head track coach, Rantoul Township High School
— Antonio Serna, 36, registered nurse, Carle Foundation Hospital
— Kyle Meece, 36, farmer and agronomy manager, United Prairie
— Dana Cohen, 34, assistant director of the Dual Career Program, University of Illinois
— Bryan Vayr, 28, associate, Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C.
— Shawna Patterson-Stephens, 38, associate vice chancellor of student affairs, University of Illinois
— Kyle Patterson, 32, case manager, Cunningham Township
— Mary Surprenant, 31, co-owner and agent, Re/Max Ultimate
— Laura Davis, 39, co-owner and manager, Vintage Karma
— Mariana Ortega, 32, director of La Casa Cultural Latina, University of Illinois
— Mariel Huasanga, 29, International Trade Center director, Illinois Small Business Development Center at the Champaign County EDC
— Rebecca Ries, 26, membership and meetings manager, Poultry Science Association
— Brandy Diggs-McGee, 37, research mechanical engineer, Construction Engineering Research Laboratory at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
— Ann Peedikayil, 39, senior digital analytics project leader, Caterpillar
— Daly Andersson, 36, senior vice president and private wealth advisor, Busey Wealth Management
— Brett Anderson, 30, portfolio manager and wealth management advisor, Cozad Asset Management, Inc.
— Ronald Baker, 39, staff certified registered nurse anesthetist, Carle Foundation Hospital
— Dionne Clifton, 39, lecturer, University of Illinois
— Renae Cory, 29, director of development, Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club
— Elizabeth Holder, 38, attorney, Holder Law Group
— Noah Isserman, 35, visiting assistant professor, Gies College of Business and School of Social Work, University of Illinois
— Kara Johnson, 38, associate director for administration, University of Illinois - Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology
— Dan Kirby, 36, manager, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
— Melissa Sotelo, 38, collections exhibit coordinator, Spurlock Museum
— Emily King, 31, manager, Ten Thousand Villages
— Andy Nelson, 39, senior vice president and regional credit officer, Busey
— Matthew Hutchens, 36, lecturer, Gies College of Business, University of Illinois