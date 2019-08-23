Heading up Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 12th Forty Under 40 class: Woman of the Year GISELLE RODRIGUEZ Rodriguez, a supervisory civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Construction Engineering Research Laboratory, and SALVO RODRIQUEZ, director of new business and partnership for United Way of Champaign County.
The awards recognize young professionals for their achievements, experience, innovation, leadership and community involvement.
Winners will be spotlighted in News-Gazette Media’s business magazine in early October and feted at an event on Oct. 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at news-gazette.com/site/forms/forty_under_40_ticket_registration.
The rest of the Forty Under 40 class:
— Cody Alterman, professional staffing director, Express Employment Professionals
— Charles Burton, COO, Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club
— Monica Cherry, clinical coordinator, Rosecrance
— Emily Cross Vayr, development director, Champaign County CASA
— Rob Dalhaus III, executive director, C-U at Home
— Caitlin Drake, SVP, Busey
— Manu Edakara, associate director, UI iVenture Accelerator
— Femi Fletcher, administrative assistant, Urbana Fire Department
— Brian Frieze, president/founder, Sangamon Reclaimed
— Christopher Greenwold, financial representative, Country Financial
— Ainslie Heilich, co-owner, Vintage Karma
— Dustin Heuerman, sheriff, Champaign County
— Karen Jenkins, research data specialist, UI School of Social Work
— Erin Kirby, director of stewardship for principal gifts, UI Foundation
— Robert Lewis, VP, PNC Bank
— Jessie McClusky-Gilbert, professional development program manager, Parkland College
— Anna Miller, director, Douglas County Museum
— Angela Miller, associate professor, UI
— Nathan Mills, principal, Mahomet-Seymour Junior High
— Annie Murray Easterday, co-owner, LA Gourmet Catering and Pear Tree Estate
— Lauren Murray Miller, co-owner, LA Gourmet Catering and Pear Tree Estate
— Renee Osterbur, senior manager, Martin Hood
— Kelly Parker, mobile health services manager, Carle
— Beth Peralta, media communications specialist, UI Extension
— Stephanie Pitts-Noggle, business specialist, Champaign Public Library
— Lindsay Quick, marketing/events director, Champaign County Chamber
— Lisa Rector, broker, Keller Williams Realty— Ryan Reid, sports/special events director, Visit Champaign County
— Jason Sakowski, veteran student support services coordinator, UI Chez Veterans Center
— Ryan Schriefer, owner, C-U Under Construction
— Ally Sehy, senior vice president, Busey
— Bryan Snodgrass, wealth management project administrator, Busey
— Nicholas Voss, business processes manager, Advanced Filtration Systems
— Lee Waters, crop insurance sales, Farm Credit Services
— Mark Wertz, doctor/owner, Wertz Chiropractic Clinic
— Jared White, executive, Prairielands Council of Boy Scouts
— Gerald Wilson, president/CEO, Autonomic Materials
— Mitchell Wilson, VP, Hickory Point Bank