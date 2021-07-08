DANVILLE — A 61-year-old former Georgetown man will serve at least 21 years in prison after Thursday pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.
Vermilion County Judge Mark Goodwin sentenced Jack A. Daniels to 25 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Daniels is required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence, which will make him more than 80 years old when his sentence is complete.
Daniels pleaded guilty to placing his mouth on the sex organ of an 11-year-old juvenile in the summer of 2019.
He confessed to the crime to Georgetown police. Daniels also abused other children. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said those crimes were considered in the agreed-to disposition of this case.
His sentence will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release (parole), and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Lacy credited Capt. Ephriam Bolin of the Georgetown Police Department for securing the necessary evidence for a conviction.