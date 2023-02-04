GIBSON CITY — A Gibson City ethanol manufacturing plant is planning to expand and will ask the city of Gibson City to annex 103 acres on the community’s west side.
Mayor Dan Dickey said that, if approved, the land would be rezoned from agricultural to manufacturing to accommodate the expansion project by One Earth Energy.
“Currently it’s farm ground,” Dickey said.
He said the company has bought land north of its Jordan Industrial Park plant, north of Illinois 9 on the city’s northwest side.
The expansion would more than double the company’s land ownership at the Gibson City site. One Earth Energy’s existing plant occupies 85 acres with about 100,000 square feet under a roof. It began production in 2009.
The city has set two public meetings on the proposed annexation and rezoning, both on Feb. 13 at City Hall. The Planning Commission will hold a hearing at 5:30 p.m., and the Gibson City Council will meet at 7 p.m.
Dickey said One Earth Energy’s plant is located within a tax-increment-financing district and an enterprise zone.
He said the company could seek the city’s expansion of the TIF district to include the additional acreage. Local incremental revenues from the TIF development area may be used to pay for project costs and/or redevelopment assistance as well as private costs related to the development in addition to public infrastructure costs.
He said One Earth Energy would have to contact McLean County for potential expansion of the enterprise zone, which offers state and local tax incentives.
Mark Ditsworth, vice president of technology and special projects, said that while the scope of the expansion hasn’t been formally announced, it would result in the hiring of five additional employees. The plant currently employs “about 54,” he said.
Ditsworth said the company buys all of its corn for the production of ethanol from area grain elevators, cooperatives and directly from farmers.
The plant produces 100 million gallons of ethanol yearly. Most of the plant’s ethanol leaves the plant by train.
The expansion would allow the company to construct a building for the storage of machinery and equipment and to expand its access to railroad tracks to the north.