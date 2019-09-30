AU Gordmans Champaign

The front entrance of Gordman's is shown in April 2018 at 1901 N. Market St., C. It will be hosting a job fair for seasonal employees from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2019.

 Ben Zigterman
CHAMPAIGN — As it gears up for the holiday shopping season, clothing and home-decor store Gordmans is hosting a job fair next Wednesday at all its locations, including in Champaign.

The job fair will run from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at its store at 1901 N. Market St., C.

The store is seeking seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers.

Job seekers can also apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring.

The company said its seasonal jobs have flexible schedules and employees get a discount on certain merchandise.