GIFFORD — After 35 years as a family-owned and operated auction and events center, Gordyville USA is for sale.
Champaign commercial Realtor Jon Fisher said he listed the 39.1-acre Gifford property Wednesday for $4 million — complete with a 144,000-square-foot building, another 11,000-square-foot building, a more-than 1,000-square-foot office space and parking for more than 500.
Established as an equine and auction showplace by the late legendary auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan, Gordyville has been operated for decades by their children and some of their children’s spouses.
“After Gordy left, he left them some big footsteps to fill,” Fisher said. “They did admirably, but I think they’re just tired.”
Jody Quiram, one of the Hannagan daughters, said Gordyville is currently owned by her, her two brothers, Jim and Ed Hannagan, her sister, Mary Hannagan, her brother-in-law Randy Frerichs and her sister-in-law Hillary Hannigan.
“We’re all entering our 60s and getting close to 70, and none of our heirs are wanting to take it over,” she said. “We’re kind of looking to slow down.”