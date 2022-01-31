FARMER CITY — When Jill Hardesty was 8 years old, she showed cattle at the Fisher Fair. Her entry won grand champion steer.
Hardesty was hooked. Her parents were on the fair board, and her love of all things county and state fair has remained in her blood.
Now 61, Hardesty has been elected the first female president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs.
The 105-member organization includes both Illinois state fairs in Springfield and DuQuoin and all the county fairs in Illinois, including Fisher’s and the Champaign County Fair.
“I’m very proud of that and very humbled and gracious about it. I’m going to do the best job I can,” Hardesty said of her new post.
Hardesty works in the office for Blue Ridge school district and resides in Farmer City with her husband, Rick.
The former president of the Fisher Fair will continue to serve as secretary — her 31st year with the fair.
As president of IAAF for the next two years, Hardesty said among her duties will be dealing with governmental issues with the Illinois General Assembly. But don’t expect to see her on the floor of the Legislature.
“The IAAF has a liaison that we work with,” she said. “Anything that comes up to do with agriculture and Illinois county fairs, we take an interest in that, that’s for the good of agriculture in the state of Illinois.”
Things have been pretty slow with the Legislature not in session, but she expects that to pick up. One issue that will come up is an animal-ban bill that would prohibit “all cat-type animals in cages,” a measure that would affect carnival operators at fairs.
Hardesty said IAAF will come out strongly against the proposal.
COVID, fending for county fairs, ag education and the safety of all fair-goers are among other issues.
She estimates she will spend at least 20 hours a week on IAAF business. Since Blue Ridge won’t be in session during the summer, she will have at least three months to devote more time to the state job and Fisher Fair.
Hardesty has served on the IAAF board for several years representing the central zone, including vice president the past two years.
“I’ve been doing this a long time now,” she said. “Since it’s my 31st year there have been so many people I’ve met with” the fair group.
Hardesty grew up showing cattle and got her three sons interested in it. She was active in FFA and 4-H and enjoys the ag life.
As IAAF president, she is in her element.