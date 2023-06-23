MAHOMET — Tabeling Development is expanding the commercial space at its Vision South development along U.S. 150, and four growing Mahomet businesses plan to relocate there.
Work on the next two commercial buildings is getting underway, and when the buildings are completed next spring, they’ll become home to Yellow & Co. Events; The Hive, to be renamed The Hive Honey Beetique; Winderson’s Custom Apparel, to be renamed SweeTees; and Sunflower Studio and Gifts, to be renamed ClaytonHaus.
Tabeling Development’s operations manager Austin Tabeling said all four have signed leases.
One of the buildings will be 5,000 square feet and the other 5,900 square feet, both with multiple spaces, he said.
“One thing we’re seeing in this development is we’re seeing existing small businesses growing into larger spaces and wanting visibility along the highway,” Tabeling said.
Mike McDermith, who co-owns Yellow & Co. Events with his wife, Elizabeth VanHoutan, said they’ll be moving from 604 E. Main St., Mahomet, for both more space and more visibility.
“Access off the interstate will be great for us,” he said.
The couple got their start more than a decade ago offering wine and paint parties, got married in 2015, and added their retail shop a couple of years later.
They opened up some space for comedy shows and events in 2021 and discontinued paint parties last year, Mike McDermith said.
They’ve been focusing on bringing in established comedians and musical talents and are also offering such events as trivia nights, newlywed game nights and whiskey university classes with a certified instructor, he said.
Yellow & Co. also offers space that can be rented out for private events.
The business is currently in space they retrofitted to be an event space, and it needs more capacity to book some of the acts he and his wife want to offer, McDermith said.
“We’re actually building the new space with events, concerts and shows in mind,” he said.
The new location will allow them to double their capacity and also offer patio seating.
“We’ve had some really big talent and have talent lined up all the way through next February,” McDermith said.
The three other shops on the way to Vision South next year are all currently at 601 E. Main St.
Beekeeper Jessica Trefzger, owner of The Hive — to be renamed The Hive Honey Beetique — said she’ll be doubling her space at the new location, and she’s excited about the increased visibility the shop will have.
“Being inside here has been a great opportunity to help us get established and grow, but this was never the end game,” she said. “We feel like a secret gem. We’re just so hidden in here. We’re very excited to get out there and be visible.”
The Hive sells its own and other locally-made honey, along with honey from around the world. It also sells items made out of beeswax and other honey products, such as honey sodas and mead.
In addition to selling products and offering workshops, the new store will have a third new component, a tasting room, Trefzger said.
The planned new name of Winderson’s Custom Apparel is coming partly from plans to add a candy shop at the new location, along with the custom-made apparel and gift items the business sells, according to owner Mary Pettenger.
Her shop first opened in 2017 and needs more space, she said.
And, Pettenger said, “visibility is key.”
Angie Clayton, owner of Sunflower Studio & Gifts, started making signs and other home decor items in 2019 and opened up her retail store last August.
Half of the store has home decor, jewelry, bath and body products, candles, pottery, nuts, dip, bread mixes and the other half is space for do-it-yourself events.
The store is also a retailer for Dixie Belle Paint.
With her new store to be larger, she said, all areas of the business will be expanded.
The name of the business will change to ClaytonHaus this fall, Clayton said.
“I decided to move to Vision South to build my brand and gain more exposure,” she said. “The extra room will definitely be a plus and the other retailers moving to Vision South and I have built a friendship I cherish. I’m excited to see all our businesses grow.”
With the next two buildings on the way in Vision South Commercial Ceter, Tabeling said there will be three commercial buildings. All four spaces in the first building are occupied.
In addition to the four leased spaces in the next two buildings, two spaces remain available, Tabeling said.