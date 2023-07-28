Kathy's #Mailbag goes live in full at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit questions of your very own by clicking here or by emailing Kathy Reiser at kreiser@news-gazette.com.
URBANA — The new H Mart food store planned for 220 N. Broadway Ave. was announced in January, but the company has yet to apply for a building permit.
Stepheny McMahon, the city’s economic development supervisor, said representatives for the Asian grocery store chain have met recently with city building safety on architectural plans, and it’s likely the chain will submit the drawings and apply for a permit soon.
“There are things moving,” she said.
Meanwhile, the first half of the property taxes for the H Mart location, in the former Save A Lot store, have been paid, according to county records.
The tax bill for the 2022 year, $81,793, went to IYK Urbana LLC, an Illinois corporation managed by H Mart CEO Il Yeon Kwon.
The chain hasn’t posted any job listings yet for the Urbana store.