URBANA — We wouldn’t recommend clicking the “non-refundable” button or planning your holiday travel around it, but Hilton is now accepting online reservations for Dec. 26 and beyond at the under-construction Hotel Royer (rooms with one king or queen bed start at $132).
This marks at least the third date Hilton has listed in the past six months after the “we’re accepting reservations for” notice at the top of the page.
It was “Sept. 28 and beyond” in the spring, then “Nov. 28 and beyond” in July, which some aldermen took issue with during the hotel developer’s most recent update in council chambers.
Technically, Marquis Ventures/Icon Hospitality now has until Feb. 29, 2024, to complete the extreme makeover of the 131-room, century-old hotel after aldermen agreed to grant a third extension, from the previous Aug. 31, 2023.
But the request to push back the deadline to 2024 was made “just to be safe,” Marquis’ Joseph Prior said during July’s council meeting. The hope and expectation is that it will be ready before that, despite supply-chain issues “unlike any ever seen before,” Marquis’ Haaris Pervaiz said.
Marquis officials did not respond to News-Gazette requests this week for a project update. They said in July that the decision of which date to list on the reservations site is made by Hilton, not the developers of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel.
When pressed by aldermen about the date on the booking site giving a deceitful vibe, Marquis CEO Pervaiz Usman said: “Hilton wants us to open the booking so the day that we open, we’re not empty. This is the guidance that comes from them. But we’ll discuss this concern” with them.