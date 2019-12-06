Tom's Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Click here to submit a question
Q: Who owns the land Kam’s was on?
A: Jack Kamerer still does.
Kamerer, 80, is the son of Martin Kamerer, the original owner of Campustown staples Kamerer’s Pharmacy and Kamerer’s Annex.
“I own that land,” he said.
Kamerer’a Annex was called Kam’s by students and gradually became mostly a bar, Kamerer said.
“The beer grew and grew and grew,” he said. “It was mainly food for a long time. More of a restaurant with beer, instead of beer being the main product.”
Core Champaign Daniel LLC is developing a 13-story office/retail/apartment building on the 600 block of Daniel Street, and demolition on the existing buildings has begun.
The University of Illinois plans to rent more than 86,500 square feet in the new building, on the condition that there not be any bars in the building.
“Class A liquor license (only) not permitted while university remains a tenant,” said Bruce Walden, the UI’s senior director of real estate planning.
The building will contain over 50 percent single-occupancy apartments, Core’s executive vice president for acquisitions, Tom Harrington Jr.. said, “which we think there’s a demand for.”
The building is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021, he said.
Kamerer owns the two lots Kam’s was on, so Core is paying rent to him.
Kamerer said he didn’t want to sell the property, as it’s still prime real estate.
“I couldn’t think of any place else to re-invest,” he said. “You can’t get much better than that” location.
Kam’s closed Oct. 20 to make way for the new building, and it hopes to open at its new location at First and Green streets by New Year’s Eve.
Kamerer said he understands that “there’s a time when things have to come to an end.”
“Will I miss it? Yeah, I miss it,” he said of the Daniel Street location.
“My dad sold the original one when I was 18 years old, and I thought that was wrong, so I restarted it,” said Kamerer, who later leased it to Eric Meyer.
Meyer ran the business for 27 years, when he sold his stake in 2018 to a group that included Campustown bar owner Scott Cochrane.
Kamerer said he regularly hears from the legions of Kam’s fans.
“I’m happy that there’s so many alums that think Kam’s is still great,” he said. “It makes me feel good.”
