CHAMPAIGN — With dining limited to the outdoors, bars and restaurants have found creative ways to keep customers coming in the increasingly cold weather.
On Friday, downtown restaurant Guido’s was building eight greenhouses, each equipped with a little heater for a single party to dine in.
“We have some of them at (Cowboy) Monkey,” co-owner Carlos Nieto said.
“It’s been a big help at Cowboy Monkey, so I would hope they would be at least equally as impactful at Guido’s,” he said. “People have been asking for these at other places as well, as it currently is the only acceptable form of outdoor seating that we have been able to come up with.”
Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde recently said that tents meet health guidelines if they have two sides open and that dining pods or igloos are safe for individual parties to sit in.
Nieto said the heaters in the greenhouses can raise the temperature by about 30 degrees above the outside temp, so it might still be chilly.
“It depends on how many times you open and close the door, and obviously wind and the elements play into it,” he said. “So far they’ve been very comfortable for people, which is why we’re going to continue to utilize them.”
Nieto said they plan to keep using the greenhouses through the spring.
Across Main Street, Big Grove Tavern recently installed a $55,000 screened-in patio with a fabric that blocks 90 percent of moisture and wind, the company wrote on Facebook.
Big Grove is also using radiant heaters and spacing tables out.
Black Dog Smoke & Ale House has a four-seasons porch at its Champaign location with windows open and the heat turned up.