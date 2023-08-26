Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Maize Mexican Grill's location in the Illini Union opened Monday, and it sounds like students are loving it.
I got in touch with owner Armando Sandoval on Monday, but he barely had time to answer texts until Friday.
He told me he was getting his “butt kicked” with how busy the restaurant was, but that’s probably a good sign.
“Everyone is excited to see us there, and it’s fun seeing students again,” Sandoval said. “It feels like when we opened little Maize almost 12 years ago.”
The Illini Union location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has averaged around 200 sales each day this week.
The Taco Mexica — that’s a taco with grilled cheese, onion and cilantro — has been a popular item, at least in part because it’s Sandoval’s go-to recommendation.
“I think people are also excited about the fact that we now make our own masa and produce organic tortillas,” Sandoval said.
That’s not all: Sandoval has plans to expand tortilla production to be able to provide house-made tortilla chips, too.
In the meantime, he’s loving the new location.
“It’s been a joyfest,” Sandoval said. “Everyone is excited and thanking us for being here.”