URBANA — The colors of the holiday season were orange and blue at the Walmart on Thursday night.
Around 70 Illini football players turned out to shop with teenage mothers and their families through a partnership with Champaign County YoungLives and Healthy Beginnings.
#Illini football was well-represented tonight at the Walmart on High Cross Road in Urbana.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) December 16, 2022
The team partnered with Champaign County YoungLives and Healthy Beginnings to help area teen mothers shop for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/GXNNwGd5EX
A $10,000 donation from the family of head coach Bret Bielema provided each of the moms on hand — more than 50 in total — with $200 to spend on presents for the holiday season.
"I would hope that it means that they can just enjoy Christmas without feeling the financial strain that this season often comes with," organizer Aleisha Sinele said. "More importantly, that their kids get the same Christmas that all other kids are getting."
After helping the families pick out toys and ensure they stayed on budget, the players stuck around after checking out to sign autographs, pose for pictures and have some fun with their young fans.
"It's truly a blessing for us as a football team to come out here and help these single moms just come out here and shop for their kids," defensive lineman Jamal Woods said. "Upcoming holidays, we want everybody to have a happy holiday, just for us to come out here and help them out, it's truly a blessing."
