CHAMPAIGN — With a new extended-stay hotel on the way in north Champaign, hotel room occupancy rates countywide have been on the rise in recent months.
The new stayApt suites, to be a 76-suite extended-stay property, is projected to be under construction in late November.
The new accommodations will be a welcome addition in Champaign County, especially on big game and event weekends, said Terri Reifsteck, vice president of marketing and community engagement for Visit Champaign County.
“Our occupancy rates have been very high the last few months, which is very exciting to see,” she said.
There are already more than 4,200 hotel rooms in Champaign County, and overall, there’s been an average 66 percent occupancy rate during July, August and September, which are the first three months of the visitors bureau’s fiscal 2023 year, Reifsteck said.
That beats both the 2022 fiscal year, which averaged a 55.9 percent occupancy rate, and the last pre-pandemic year, 2019, which averaged 57.6 percent, she said.
With room rates increasing over the past few years, hotel-motel tax revenue in the county for 2022, $4.5 million, surpassed the $4.2 million in taxes collected for 2019, Reifsteck said.
It’s not just big University of Illinois home game and event weekends that are filling rooms on weekends, she said. The new Rantoul Family Sports Complex has been contributing to a demand for hotel rooms since soon after it opened.
Rooms are still more challenging to fill Monday through Thursday, but the visitors bureau is working hard to book conventions and conferences, she said.
“People are traveling again. Meetings and conferences are back, mostly at the level they’ve been in the past,” Reifsteck said.
The closing on the land for the new hotel coming to north Champaign — to have an address of 111 W. Petry Court and be located behind the SafeWorks Illinois medical office complex at 1806 N. Market St. — is set for Nov. 7, according to Dr. David Fletcher, medical director and CEO of SafeWorks.
“They’re ready to roll,” he said. “They’re very eager.”
Fletcher is the seller of the 2.5 acres being purchased for the hotel, and there’s another 2.5 acres next to Interstate 57 that remains for sale — land Fletcher said he’s confident will be purchased for another hotel.
The stayApt Suites project has been in the works for more than a year, Fletcher said.
“It’s a great story. They came out of the blue last September to me,” he said. “I didn’t expect a hotel. They had done incredible research on Champaign-Urbana.”
The Matthews, N.C.-based hotel chain likes college towns and felt Champaign-Urbana was an “up and coming” community, Fletcher said.
For SafeWorks, which offers rehabilitation from workplace injuries and often has patients who come from outside the community and stay for a week or more of rehab for four-to-six hours a day, the new hotel will be a big help, he said.
“That’s a really, really big thing that’s going to help my practice,” he said.
Not only that, the location off I-57 is going to be visible from the interstate and handy for getting on and off at the Market Street ramps, Reifsteck said.
And extended-stay properties already in the community attract guests on big event and game weekends, she said.
According to stayApt Suites, each of its suites of 500-plus square feet has “a distinct living room with a sleeper sofa, a lounge chair and a 55-inch television, a kitchen with a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator and a separate bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate TV and workspace.”
The properties are also pet-friendly and have fitness centers and laundries. And each of the suites has a private, outdoor courtyard area featuring greenery, seating, a built-in grill station and fire pit, according to the chain’s website.
StayApt Suites said it plans to have 30 locations open by the end of next year and has an additional 40 under development.
Illinois locations in both Champaign and Bloomington are listed on the website as coming soon.