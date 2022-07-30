TUSCOLA — Just off Interstate 57, four Tuscola stations — Fuel Mart, Love’s, Road Ranger and BP — boasted prices below $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Friday, ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. In East Central Illinois, only Paris had lower prices at its pumps.
In the Champaign-Urbana area, the average gallon of regular unleaded went for $4.40 on Thursday, higher than Decatur ($4.12) but lower than Danville ($4.50), according to AAA. Statewide, the average gallon of gas cost $4.68 on Friday.
Tuscola City Administrator J. Drew Hoel isn’t sure what to make of the difference. He said the Love’s Travel Stop has almost always been busy ever since it opened up about a year-and-a-half ago.
“We don’t have a municipal gas tax, but that’s fairly small — it certainly doesn’t explain any 20-, 30- or 40-cent difference,” Hoel said.