URBANA — Next year, Illini athletes won’t only have their names, images and likenesses to make some extra cash. Good grades may suffice.
Following the 2021 Supreme Court ruling in Alston vs. NCAA, Illinois athletics is creating its own “Alston awards program,” where Illini student-athletes in all 21 varsity sports can be financially rewarded for academic achievement, the department announced Thursday.
Eligibility for these incentives hasn’t been disclosed. The Supreme Court left it up to schools and conferences to determine the particulars but did determine a maximum annual award: $5,980 per athlete.
In Alston, the court ruled that the NCAA’s restriction on education-related benefits for D-I basketball and Football Bowl Subdivision athletes violated federal antitrust law.
Athletics departments at Ole Miss, Oklahoma and South Carolina were early adopters, announcing their academic incentive programs in late 2021 and early 2022.
In its Thursday announcement, Illinois athletics encouraged fans who want to “provide financial support toward these academic incentives” to donate through the I-Fund. Athletes will become eligible for the benefits in 2022-23.
Cash for classwork? Illinois’ all-time leading men’s basketball scorer doesn’t see any downsides.
“Having been a former athlete, I know the difficulties of keeping up with studies, with traveling and all the demands on your time,” said Deon Thomas, now an analyst for the team on Fighting Illini Network. “Any time you can reward people for doing positive things, I think you should.”
Especially for student-athletes facing an uneven NIL landscape, Thomas said. “It gives students in different sports an opportunity to buckle down with their studies and see some incentives.”
Thomas trusts athletics leadership to determine how the funds are distributed, with all the Big Ten All-Academic honorees that have run through the program over the years.
With name, image, likeness law not even a year old in the state, the money-making landscape for student-athletes has transformed in a blink.
“All I can say is, I’m glad I’m not coaching,” Thomas said. “This has to create a whole new universe for the players and the coaches, and staff and admin to go through this on a daily basis.”