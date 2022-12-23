Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
DANVILLE — Nichole Lesko, who operates Mimi’s Kitchen and Catering Service in Danville, is also the new owner of Iron Mike’s Bar & Grill at 2511 Georgetown Road.
Lesko said she bought the bar in October, but has been keeping that news under wraps until she could get some things done — including changes to the menu with new daily specials.
She’s keeping the name the same. (Mike was her late father’s name, she said.)