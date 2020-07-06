It's your business

Aroma Cafe has changed locations in downtown Champaign, and is now sharing space with Cowboy Monkey at 6 Taylor St.
Aroma Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Cowboy Monkey opens for the evening at 4 p.m.
Aroma Cafe’s General Manager Ashley Tobias said Aroma was paying rent at its old location, but its owners own the building where it’s now located.
Aroma is serving for both carry-out and indoor dining, and has installed plexiglass shields between booths, Tobias said.
On the menu are pastries from Central Illinois Bakehouse, bagels and a variety of spreads made in-house, baked oatmeal and an array of sandwiches, she said.
Hospitals now part of Carle system
Carle Health has completed its $190 million acquisition of two hospitals in Normal and Eureka.
As of Wednesday, the hospitals are operating under their new names, Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital.
Carle and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System announced an agreement earlier this year for Carle to buy the former Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, a 221-bed hospital in Normal, and the 25-bed Advocate Eureka Hospital.
The purchase made Carle a five-hospital system.
Carle BroMenn Medical Center brings “outstanding programs and expertise in neurology,” along with an accredited stroke center and accredited chest pain center. It also serves as a teaching hospital for three residency programs, according to Carle.
Grant for Sola Gratia
A $47,960 Farm to School programming grant has been awarded to Sola Gratia Farm, Urbana.
It was one of just three recipients of the grant funds in Illinois, according to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Sola Gratia Farm will partner with the Champaign and Urbana school districts and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to plan a Farm to School program.
Under this program, students will get to try a wide variety of locally-sourced foods and learn about where the food comes from.
“This grant will serve to expose students to food produced in their own communities and ensure they have access to it,” Davis said.
“The project will have the dual impact of also stimulating the local food economy in Champaign-Urbana by creating new market opportunities for growers.”
Roundup for vets
Schnucks grocery stores in the Midwest are bringing back a chance for customers to round up at the cash register to help support the Folds of Honor Foundation.
Folds of Honor is a nonprofit that honors fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships for veterans’ children and spouses.
Customers can give by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar. Those using self-checkouts can also opt to donate $1, $3, or $5.
All donations go to the foundation, Schnucks said.
Last year’s efforts raised $1.25 million, funding 250 scholarships.