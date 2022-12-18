Todd and Rhonda Thornton wanted to have a business in downtown Monticello, and they found their opportunity in a historic red house.
They’ve purchased the house at 315 W. Washington St., commonly referred to as the “red house,” and it’s now under renovation to turn into an Airbnb rental on the second story and a retail space on the first floor.
“I’d seen it for sale, and we’d always wanted to have a business downtown in Monticello,” said Todd Thornton, the operator of Thornton Home Renovations.
The house — vacant for several years — was built in 1862, and used to be 70 feet east of where it is now. It was moved in 1971, he said.
He’s renovated other historic homes, but this will be the first historic home project for him in Monticello, he said.
The electrical and plumbing in the house have been upgraded and work is underway in the upstairs bathroom and kitchen downstairs, Thornton said.
Plans call for making the upstairs a space comfortable for eight people, with a bedroom and living area with fold-out couches and, as a fun space for kids, a couple of twin beds in the loft area. Guests will have access to the kitchen downstairs, he said.
Plans also include adding a new back porch on the south side to mimic the front porch, which would be the retail space entry with parking on the south and west sides of the house.
There’s also new bathrooms going in to serve the retail space, Thornton said.
While the house needs some modernization, he said, “we’re trying to keep the same feel for the year and age.”
He hopes to have the house ready for guests by May 2023.
Customers at Monticello Main Street’s recent Reds of Christmas downtown wine walk have already had a chance to take a tour of the inside of the house during that event, Thornton said, and he’s hoping to be able to hold an open house to show the community the finished product during the Whites of Spring event next year.
The house is going to keep its vivid red exterior color, Thornton said, but it’s going to get a fresh coat of paint sometime next year.
You can follow the progress of renovations on the property’s Facebook page at Red House Renovations.
More at Market Place
Planet Fitness plans to relocate its Champaign gym next spring from its current spot at 2002 Glenn Park Drive to Market Place Plaza near Kohl’s.
The new location, projected to open in April, will be larger, more than 28,000 square feet, compared to the current 20,000-square-foot gym, and will feature more equipment and “top service” amenities, according to Jake Hietpas, a spokesman for the chain.
On the way to Market Place mall: A Windsor Fashions store, set to open soon.
The chain carries party, holiday and special occasion dresses, accessories, shoes, and other clothing items.
Sunnyside rewarding loyalty
Cresco Labs has launched a new customer loyalty program for its Sunnyside cannabis dispensaries called Sunnyside Rewards.
Existing Sunnyside customers can sign up on their Sunnyside.shop account page, and will earn one point for every $1 spent (post-discounts, pre-tax) and can redeem points up to $100 on a single transaction, the company said.
To encourage customers to join, the company is offering a 100-point sign-up bonus for a limited time and double points on all purchases through Dec. 25.
Sunnyside is also offering a gift with sign-up at all Illinois locations while supplies last, the company said.
There are Sunnyside dispensaries in the local area in Champaign and Danville.
More work at Danville cancer center
OSF HealthCare has launched the second phase of an expansion project at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center, Danville.
The $750,000 project was started this month, and patient care will continue at the cancer center for the approximately five months of construction.
Phase two includes increasing the number of exam rooms from two to five, with one room larger to accommodate bariatric patients, and new furniture and equipment for each room.
The project also includes a relocation of the patient discharge room from the back of the building to the front, new work stations for cancer center employees and doors replacing curtains at three infusion bays for increased privacy, according to OSF.
Phase one included a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator for radiation treatment, and OSF leaders hope to launch a third phase in a few years to expand the cancer center’s physical footprint to bring new services and amenities.