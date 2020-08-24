A new medical clinic that will also offer Suboxone treatment for opioid addiction is set to open next month in Champaign.
To be called First Step Wellness Clinic, it will be located in the back of the CBD Store at 512 S. Neil St., C.
The clinic will be operated by Michele Dallmier, an independent family medicine nurse practitioner based in Effingham.
Dallmier said she will treat children and adults for coughs, sore throat and other primary care needs. She’ll also offer prostate checks and women’s health services, order X-rays as needed and make referrals for colonoscopies.
Patients in need of physician care, for example, pregnant women, will be referred to physician specialists, Dallmier said.
She has turned some former office and storage space in back of The CBD Store property into an exam room and lab, with the potential to add a second exam room.
She’ll serve as the sole caregiver at the clinic, with the help of an assistant to check in patients, take them to the exam room and take payments, she said.
She will be sending lab work to a private lab, Dominion Diagnostics, and a consulting physician will review the prescriptions she writes once a month, she said.
Suboxone treatment for opioid addiction is a prescription medication to help prevent withdrawal symptoms.
Dallmier said she hopes to open her clinic Sept. 1.
For the first few weeks, insurance coverage won’t be available. Care will be delivered on a cash payment basis while she is waiting to be credentialed by insurers.
Virtual try-on available
Carle has a new online tool available to allow virtually trying on eyeglass frames at home.
Patients can upload pictures of themselves or use their web or phone cameras to see how they look in the frames displayed in the virtual gallery.
Choosing eyeglass frames this way can minimize the amount of time spent trying on frames on-site, according to Carle.
“Although we’re taking many precautions to minimize the number of people in our space at one time, cleaning surfaces and glasses, this provides an extra layer of protection for high-risk patients or those who simply prefer to limit their time away from home right now,” said Kelly Schmit, the patient care manager at Carle Eye.
Check out the tool at framesdata.com/mfg/CARLE-EYE-DEPARTMENT
Chamber offering required training
With all employers in the state required to provide sexual harassment prevention training to their employees by the end of the year, the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is making that training available in a webinar next month.
The webinar, available at 9 a.m. Sept. 15, will cover all required materials and satisfy the training requirements for participating employees, according to the chamber.
The cost is $39 per employee for businesses that are chamber members and $59 per employee for nonmembers. Information is available on group discounts.
The state also allows for employers to develop their own training, as long as it meets or exceeds the minimum training standards, which include an explanation of sexual harassment, examples of conduct that constitutes unlawful sexual harassment, a summary of relevant state and federal laws and a summary of employers’ responsibility to prevent, investigate and take corrective actions for sexual harassment.
