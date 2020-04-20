An Iowa hotel chain with a property in Champaign is offering deep discounts on guest rooms to first responders and health care workers affected by COVID-19.
Hawkeye Hotels, which operates the 112-room Residence Inn by Marriott at 502 W. Marketview Drive, C, said this initiative is intended to help those on the front lines who need additional accommodations or alternative places to stay.
The discount offer for rooms at the Residence Inn is effective immediately.
Coralville, Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels serves more than 50 communities in the U.S. It also has hotels in the greater Chicago area and Peoria, according to spokeswoman Allison Ordman.
Hawkeye Hotels properties will continue to accept other guests, and precautions are in place for everyone’s safety, the company said.
That includes following all CDC guidelines, limiting access to hotel pools and fitness center, instructing all staff members to wash their hands every 20 minutes with antibacterial soap and warm water, having all departments clean their work areas every two hours, cleaning and disinfecting public areas (including commonly-touched surfaces such as hand rails, doorknobs, elevator buttons, bell stands and entrances) at least every two hours and making some changes in housekeeping patterns but continuing to fully clean and sanitize rooms.
Organizations seeking access to the discounted lodging should inquire here: dept.corp.sales@hawkeyehotels.com.
Honoring more
Visit Champaign County is extending more opportunities to recognize local businesses and employees providing great customer service.
The agency had been extending its Cream of the Crop recognition once a month, but with the added coronavirus-related challenges right now, it wants to increase that recognition to winners on a weekly basis, according to Communications Manager Taylor Bauer.
Nominations can be made by anyone from managers to customers who have had a great experience with a local business or employee going above and beyond.
Winners to date have included Matt Coe, operations manager at the Courtyard by Marriott, and Teresa Beard of Hopscotch Bakery and Market. To nominate: visitchampaigncounty.org/about-us/cream-of-the-crop.
Looking to expand
DaVita Illini Renal Dialysis has filed an application with state regulators for approval to add six dialysis stations to its existing 18-station facility at 1004 W. Anthony Drive, C.
The cost of the project is $1.3 million, according to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, which will be considering the application. The board is tentatively set to take up DaVita’s request June 30.