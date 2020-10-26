Savara Lindsey and Anthony Pearson have returned to Lindsey’s native Champaign-Urbana to open 4th Quarter Nutrition, an energy drink and smoothies bar at 701 S. Gregory St., U.
“We basically wanted to bring something healthy to my hometown,” said Lindsey, who has a background in kinesiology and a master’s degree in sports management.
She and her husband are running the business together, she said. And while they’re focusing on healthful beverages, they’re also helping support a local breast cancer treatment center.
A nutrition-packed pink smoothie, plus pink T-shirts, are available this month with all proceeds benefiting the Carle Mills Breast Cancer Institute, Urbana, Lindsey said.
The smoothies can be a meal in themselves, she said. There are “tons of flavors,” all 150 calories or less with 21 vitamins and nutrients and 24 grams of protein, she said.
In honor of their son’s first birthday earlier this week, they also made a birthday smoothie with sprinkles featuring “a taste of cake with every sip,” according to a post on the business Facebook page.
4th Quarter Nutrition, which just opened this past week, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and weekend hours will be determined soon, Lindsey said.
Closed for business
Champaign Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home at 1915 S. Mattis Ave., C, closed Sept. 25, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
This facility, which formerly operated as Helia Healthcare of Champaign, was one of three Champaign-Urbana nursing homes purchased last year by members of the Rothner family and one of two which were subsequently closed.
The other one to close was the former Heartland of Champaign, renamed Champaign Living Center, at 309 E. Springfield Ave., C. It was torn down to make way for a new apartment complex.
The third nursing home purchased, the former Champaign County Nursing Home, was renamed University Rehabilitation Center, and it remains open.
Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said residents of the former Champaign Rehabilitation Center were transferred to facilities of their own or their guardians’ choice.
Since last year, the number of nursing homes remaining in Champaign County has dwindled to six.
COVID-19 business casualtyKeith Cameron Smith has permanently closed his 25-year-old Champaign-based catering business, Cameron’s Catering.
“The onset of the mandated COVID-19 business restriction precipitated the closure,” he said.
Smith started in the hospitality business in 1980, previously working for Michael’s Catering in Champaign, The Four Seasons Corp. in Chicago and the former Katsinas restaurant in Champaign. He started his own catering business in 1995.
Smith said he’s joined Scott Bechtel Group at Keller Williams, The Real Estate Center of Illinois, in Champaign, and will continue to serve central Illinois as a licensed real estate broker.
Scarecrow hunt underway
If you’re looking for a family-friendly activity outside your house, here’s one sponsored by a local business group that’s also offering a prize.
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s first Scarecrow Hunt will run through Nov. 2.
Dozens of businesses have scarecrows displayed and participants are invited to pay them a visit, take selfies and post their pictures on social media using the hashtag #ChampaignCountyScarecrows.
If you go see the scarecrows, be sure and wear masks and respect social distances, the chamber is requesting.
The winner, to be chosen randomly by the chamber using the hashtag, will get a $100 gift card to a local restaurant.
A map to help find the scarecrows is available on the chamber website at champaigncounty.org
“It’s really a perfect way to celebrate Halloween season during a pandemic,” said Lindsay Quick, marketing director at the chamber. “Families can pick a day that works for them, take the kids and drive from scarecrow to scarecrow taking selfies.”