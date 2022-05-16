It's Your Business | El Toro and Agave team up in Rantoul
The Rantoul El Toro location that closed in early April due to a staff shortage is open again — under a new arrangement.
Stefanie Williams and Carlos Angel have closed their Agave Mexican Restaurant at 405 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul, and have moved their staff to El Toro at 1668 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, Williams said.
Some of El Toro’s former staff members have returned and are working with Agave’s staff, she said.
She and her husband, Angel, are leasing the El Toro building in Rantoul from owner Victor Fuentes, and Angel is managing it as an El Toro, with a plan to buy the property down the road, Williams said.
Fuentes has been very helpful to them, she said.
They wanted to move because they had outgrown their rented Agave space, Williams said.
They had seating for 68 at Agave, and the El Toro can seat 152, she said.
Williams said she and Angel are grateful for the way the community and both El Toro and Agave customers have rallied around them at the El Toro location.
Coming soon
I Heart Mac and Cheese, a Bismarck, N.D., chain specializing in macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, is coming to Urbana at Gateway Shoppes at Five Points, 202 E. University Ave.
Urbana is one of four Illinois locations the chain lists as “coming soon,” with the other three in Glenview, Lincoln Park and Schaumburg. Building permits have been issued for the Urbana location.
The menu includes bowls such as Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, Build Your Own Mac & Cheese, Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese, Classic Mac & Cheese, Lobster & White Truffle Mac & Cheese, Short Rib Philly Mac & Cheese and Skinny Sweet & Spicy Bowl.
There are also vegan sandwiches and bowls, sides such as Mac Bites, Cheesy Broccoli and Tater Tots, Tacaroni (build your own mac and cheese in a taco shell) and a kids menu.
This past December, the chain rolled out a new systemwide store redesign with green walls, natural wood elements and bright yellow seating.
Satisfied customers
Illinois American Water announced it has received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among large water utilities in the Midwest.
Illinois American Water also ranked tops in 2020 and 2021 and in 2016.
The J.D. Powers 2022 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures residential customer satisfaction for 90 water utilities serving at least 400,000 customers based on quality and reliability, price, conservation, billing and payment, communications and customer service attributes.
Closed
Scratch Cafe, St. Joseph, has closed. The owner wasn’t reached, but here’s the post from Facebook:
“It is with a heavy heart that I bring you the news that Scratch will close permanently Saturday May 7th….Thank you for your friendship and your support. It has been a pleasure to be part of such a wonderful community. We will miss you!!!”
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.