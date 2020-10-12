CHAMPAIGN — As in past years, FedEx is gearing up for the holiday season, with plans to hire 400 seasonal workers at its facility in Champaign.
The shipping company is hiring package handlers for its warehouse at 102 Mercury Drive, C.
According to the job listing, package handlers typically work two- to four-hour shifts per day, with pay starting at $15 an hour.
Across the country, FedEx said it plans to hire for more than 70,000 seasonal positions.
Willard flights return
Willard Airport announced that several of its flights are returning next month after they were temporarily canceled due to COVID-19.
Last month, American Airlines temporarily dropped flights from Willard to Chicago. Beginning in November, American will have one flight a day to Charlotte, N.C., 12 flights a week to Dallas, Texas, and six flights a week to Chicago.
New Verizon office at Research Park
Verizon said it’s opening a 5G Innovation Hub at the University of Illinois Research Park.
Verizon, with its ownership of Yahoo, is the largest employer at the Research Park, executive director Laura Frerichs said.
Verizon is opening 5G hubs around the country to demonstrate the new cellular technology, and Frerichs said at Monday’s Research Park board meeting that the new equipment was installed in September.
Students and companies will be able to develop and test 5G-enabled ideas at the Verizon hub, according to a news release.
