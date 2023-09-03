Halloween is still a couple of months away, but if you’re in that done-with-summer, can’t-wait-for-fall mood, pumpkin patches in the area are beginning to open for the season.
Here’s a rundown on projected openings for five of them:
— The Great Pumpkin Patch, 1749A E County Road 1900 N, Arthur: This place features about 300 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus mazes, wagon rides, a bakery, sweet shop, gardens and more.
It will be open for the season Sept. 20 through Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is charged.
— Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C: Here’s a chance to haul a wagon out to a pumpkin patch and choose your own great pumpkin.
The orchard and its many fall attractions — apples, treats, corn maze, petting zoo, the Flying Monkey Cafe and more — are already open for the season, and the pumpkin patch will open in mid-September with giant and mini pumpkins, classic orange pumpkins for pies and Jack O’Lanterns plus several blue, white and unique varieties, according to its website.
— Crowley Pumpkins, 4435 County Road 2500 N. Mahomet: Opening for the season Sept. 9, and will remain open through late October or until sell-out.
Julie Crowley, one of the owners of this family business, said there are animals to see, plus hay bales, mums, gourds and pumpkins from small to large available.
“We have a little bit of everything,” she said
Hours will be 6-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
— Negangard Pumpkin Patch, 1883 County Road 700 N, Sidney: Opening Sept. 30, remaining open through Halloween, or until sell-out.
There are animals to visit and over 150 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squash, plus straw bales and Indian corn.
Hours are 9 a.m. until dark every day.
The opening is a little later than usual this year, due to the dry summer weather, to give the pumpkins a little extra time to grow, said Mitch Negangard, an owner of this family business.
— Gail’s Pumpkin Patch, Beason: Opened for the season Friday, and will remain open through Halloween.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
This pumpkin patch features more than 60 varieties of pumpkins and gourds, popcorn, Nate’s honey and apple cider doughnuts, baked goods and crafts.
Both you-pick or already picked pumpkins are available. New this year are mini-basketball, tether ball and puppets.
From bar to parking lot
Christie Clinic is the new owner of the property at 207 W. Clark St., C, where a pair of bars, Clark Bar and Glow, used to be.
The building was set to be demolished, and Christie will be using the property for employee parking, according to clinic spokeswoman Melissa Tepovich.
The Champaign Fire Department was using the bar building this week for training prior to the demolition.
Both bars were temporarily shut down in the spring of 2022 as a result of disciplinary action taken by the city. The city permanently revoked the liquor license May 23, 2022, city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said.
Have a spa day
A spiritual spa day is being offered at Happy Healing Wellness Center, 2108 W. Park Court, C, on Sept. 9. It will include intention candle-making by Happy Healing, said Emily Atkins, Happy Healing owner. Also to be included will be massages by Essential Health and Wellness owner Emily Rene White, crystal sound bowls by Brenda Stout and facials by Blue Moon Esthetics owner Drea Riley.
The cost for the spa day is $200. To sign up: happyhealing.us
Honored
Edwardsville-based R.P. Lumber, which has a store in Champaign, has won an industry award.
The company was honored with a Beacon Award — a national industry award program developed by The Hardware Connection magazine and the Hardware Conference — on Aug. 18.
Family-owned R.P. Lumber operates 82 hardware and building material stores in five states and two manufacturing facilities.