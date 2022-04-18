It's Your Business | First Federal's tomato-plant giveaway in its 41st year
For the 41st year in a row, First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana will be giving away free tomato plants at both its locations — 1311 S. Neil St., C, and 301 W. Springfield Ave., U.
As long as supplies last, anyone can come in and pick up a free two-pack of tomato plants from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2.
For the last two years, the plants were given away at a drive-thru, but this year the event will be back in the lobbies, according to Ata Durukan, senior vice president of marketing and human relations.
This year, there will be 5,400 tomato plants available, divided between the Champaign and Urbana locations, and they will once again be the “Super Fantastic” variety that produces a mid-size to larger tomato and have proven to be good growers in this area, Durukan said.
The plant giveaway was started by George Rouse, current president and CEO of Great American Bancorp, the holding company for First Federal, to introduce the bank to the community, Durukan said, and “we haven’t missed a year.”
The free tomato plants are available to everyone in the community, whether they’re First Federal customers or not, Durukan said.
“We’d like everyone to come in and enjoy,” he said.
Somers honored
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting franchise owner Cindy Somers was honored at the company’s recent national meeting with the Carol Peters Spirit Award.
Somers is the franchise owner in Champaign, Macon and Vermilion counties.
The award she received was named for a former owner who passed away with cancer, according to Spherion.
Somers received the award “for exemplifying a selfless attitude toward her contributions to the company and her local communities while maintaining Spherion’s core values,” the company said.
Popular site
OSF HealthCare announced that its blog has been named one of Feedspot’s Top 100 Healthcare Blogs and Websites.
OSF’s blog placed 27th on the list. Last year, it registered nearly 8 million visits.
Coming up
The OnRamp Agriculture Conference will be coming to Champaign this summer.
The one-day conference will be held at University of Illinois State Farm Center July 26, and will be presented by Cooperative Ventures, the UI Research Park, Serra Ventures and the Champaign County Economic Development Corp.
The OnRamp Agriculture Conference brings together leading corporations, investors and start-ups in the agriculture and food industries, according to a description on the conference website.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend the conference, according to the Economic Development Corp.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.