The Main Scoop, an ice cream shop in downtown Mahomet, is in the process of expanding to a second location in Monticello.
Co-owner Jessica Hanson said the Monticello shop is under construction at 315 W. Main St., and will open sometime this spring, “definitely before the summer season.”
If you’re a fan of the Mahomet shop, you’ll like the one in Monticello, too.
“Our goal is to have it feel and look as much like the Mahomet location as possible,” Hanson said. “We’ve had such a great support from the Mahomet community, and we have a lot of people come over from Monticello and say, oh, we wish we had something like this in Monticello.”
She and her husband/co-owner Nick Hanson also plan to have the same level of community involvement in Monticello that they do in Mahomet, she said.
One thing that will be different in Monticello is more seating — indoor and outdoor — because this is a larger space, Hanson said.
The Main Scoop doesn’t just carry ice cream. It has other treats, among them popcorn, more than 100 flavors of craft soda. old-fashioned candies, plus a new item on the menu — ice cream cakes.
Coming soon
A new Chase Bank facility will be under construction soon on Champaign’s North Prospect Avenue.
The city has issued a building permit to Chase for a $2.6 million bank space fit-out at 2512 N. Prospect Ave., in an existing commercial building in front of Walmart, where the former Core Life Eatery was located.
This will be the fourth full-service Chase branch in Champaign-Urbana. The other three will remain open, according
to Chase spokesman Brian Hanover.
Hanover said Chase hopes to have the new branch open by the end of the year. A drive-thru isn’t planned for this location, he said.
Chase bank branches typically employ eight to 10 people, and hiring will be done locally, Hanover said.
“Champaign is a wonderful, culture-rich, urban-feeling small city with a vibrant and diverse business environment,” said Sandi Bergh, market director for Chase.
“We’re proud to have a long history in the Champaign-Urbana community and look forward to bringing the convenience of our fourth full-service Chase branch to the area to help connect more residents and local businesses to critical resources that help them build a secure financial future,” she said.
Chase’s other locations in Champaign-Urbana include 201 W. University Ave., C, 301 S. Mattis Ave., C, and 405 N. Broadway Ave., U.
Volo adds 2nd location
Volo Internet & Tech has a new second location at Lincoln Square, Urbana.
It’s offering Volo fiber internet sales, computer repairs and custom builds and solar solutions for homes, according to technician Cedric Stratton.
You’ll find Volo near the food court.
A grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for noon Thursday.
Moving on
The 10-acre Hendrick House Farm on Rising Road in Champaign has closed.
The farm was launched in 2010 to produce organically-grown produce for residents of Hendrick House, contracted dining locations and Betsy’s Bistro locations.
The decision was made because farm director Ann Swanson decided to leave, according to CEO Terrell Williams. No planting had been done yet for this year, he said.
Swanson posted earlier this month on Facebook: “After 13 years, I have decided to leave Hendrick House and the farm will be closed. It’s devastating to close something that was such a big part of me, personally and professionally.”
Williams said community supported agriculture clients who were buying produce from the farm have been notified and are getting refunds on their fees.
In an unrelated move, the Betsy’s Bistro cafeteria for employees at the Carle administrative building at Carle at the Fields has closed. Williams said the building had been full prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but never was refilled.
“Hendrick House has made the decision to look for other opportunities and will no longer provide food service at the Administrative Building,” Carle Health spokeswoman Brittany Simon said.
Carle Food Services will begin providing service for employees in the building beginning Monday, she said.
Spherion expanding
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting franchise owner Cindy Somers, who operates locations in Champaign, Rantoul and Decatur, is adding another office in Bloomington.
She’s taken over ownership of former Randstad staffing and recruiting office.
That office is currently in transition, but businesses and job-seekers can reach Spherion from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 309-661-1020.
The Randstad staff will remain at the Bloomington office.
“I’m incredibly honored that the Randstad team approached me to take over operations at the Bloomington office,” Somers said. “Bloomington is a great addition to the communities Spherion already serves.”
Closed
The Long John Silver’s at 1217 N. Prospect Ave. closed Dec. 30.
A spokeswoman for the company sent the following statement:
“Closing a restaurant is never an easy decision for our company, and we are thankful for the guests and crew members who sailed with us over the years.”
Bank branch changing hands
The U of I Community Credit Union will purchase and assume certain consumer deposits of the CIBM Bank branch in Danville.
Under terms announced Friday, UICCU will assume most of the branch’s consumer deposits, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, IRA savings accounts and checking and savings accounts subject to regulatory approval.
The retail deposit balances at CIBM Bank in Danville were about $29 million as of the close of last year. UICCU’s total deposit balances were $530 million.
Once the transaction is finalized, affected CIBM Bank customers will automatically become depositors of UICCU.
CIBM bank depositors will be notified of an exact date that the sale will be completed, and until then should continue to use their existing branch, the banking companies said.