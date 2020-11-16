Attention collectors: Box Seat, a new cards and collectibles shop, has opened at 313 N. Mattis Ave., C, Suite 112.
The owners are Joe Coffman and Jim Levendahl.
Coffman also sells real estate, and Levendahl also operates Clean Sweep Fireplace and Chimney Service.
Some of what their new shop carries is an array of sports cards, Illini memorabilia, banners and signed jerseys of players.
It has a bin of free cards for kids to go through while their grown-ups are browsing the merchandise, Coffman said.
Spaces for vendors are available, he said.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
New clinic and infusion center opens
Hills Quantum Health & IV Infusions opened Nov. 1 at 606 N. Country Fair Drive, C.
The medical provider there, Bob Hill, is an advanced-practice registered nurse.
Available services include primary care, Botox fillers, drug-assisted withdrawal, IV therapy, ketamine infusions and platelet-rich plasma injections, according to clinic manager Denise Corbin.
Hill is a Marine veteran, and both he and Corbin are reservists, Corbin said. The clinic is offering discounts to the uninsured and veterans, she said.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
New in Monticello
Tractor Supply Company has opened a new store at 200 W. Burnside Road, Monticello.
This rural lifestyle retailer sells such products as animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing and garden and home supplies.
During the pandemic, the store is offering an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and adults 60 and older from 8 to 9 a.m. each Wednesday.
Tractor Supply Company, based in Brentwood, Tenn., employs over 40,000 and operates 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. The company also owns and operates Petsense, a pet specialty supply retailer.