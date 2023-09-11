Regency Multifamily has set a grand opening of Sept. 19 for its new The Landings at Legends development at 4503 Legends Drive, C, on Sept. 19.
The Landings at Legends — 214 units in two buildings just east of Carle at the Fields off Staley and Curtis roads — has been designed to provide luxury apartment homes for adults 55 and older.
It includes one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, an indoor pool, steam room, pickleball and tennis courts, a leash-free dog park, temperature-controlled underground parking garage, clubhouse, coffee bar and fitness centers, according to the Regency Multifamily.
Residents also have access to free golf at The Legends golf course.
Project proposed
Urbana Campus Rentals has applied to the city of Champaign for a special-use permit to tear down two vacant houses and a vacant medical office building to build a three-story mixed-use building on East Springfield Avenue.
The city plan commission has recommended that the permit be granted and the city council will vote on it Oct. 3.
Plans call for the properties at 206, 208 and 212 E. Springfield — on the northwest corner of Springfield Avenue and South Third Street — to be demolished to make way for a building that will have multi-family housing on the second and third floors and office space on the ground floor.
Parkland career programs
Parkland College will host two free career-focused workshops for high school students in the area from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
The workshops feature Parkland’s automotive technology, electrical power and heating, ventilation and air conditioning programs.
They will be held on Parkland’s main campus, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.
Included will be hands-on learning opportunities in the featured fields.
Seats for these workshops are limited, according to Parkland.
Sign up for the automotive workshop online. at parkland.edu/autows and for the electrical power/HVAC workshop at parkland.edu/electricalws.
Competing meat cutters
Three Champaign meat cutters will be among a dozen from across the Midwest to compete in the first round of a meat cutting challenge to recognize Texas Roadhouse meat cutters.
Listed among competitors are Kristen Chism, Jose Bustamante and Eric Hernandez, all from Texas Roadhouse, Champaign.
The first round is taking place in Bloomington at Grossinger Motors Arena on Monday.
Each participant will get 30-40 pounds of beef to work with, and will be judged on quality, yield and speed in what will be a timed cut-off. The one who yields the most steaks with the highest quality in the least amount of time wins.
Challengers with top scores go on to semi-finals and those winners advance to a 2024 national competition.
The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program launched in 2021 to recognize Texas Roadhouse meat cutters, all of whom are responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at the restaurants where they work.
Travel impact
Local tourism agency Experience Champaign-Urbana says travel and tourism is boosting the economy in the four counties it supports — Champaign, Douglas, Moultrie and Piatt.
Travel spending, including hotels, Airbnbs, campgrounds, food and beverages, recreation, retail and transportation by ground and air, plus fuel, was up 28 percent last year in Champaign County and up 21 percent overall across the region, according to agency President and CEO Jayne DeLuce.
Here’s a breakdown of economic impact by county for 2022, compared to 2021.
Champaign
Travel spending: $539.4 million, up 28.2 percent.
Local tax revenue: $5.2 million, up 23 percent.
Douglas
Travel spending: $49.7 million, up 15.3 percent.
Local tax revenue: $1.2 million, up 8.3 percent.
Moultrie
Travel spending: $9.3 million, up 9.5 percent.
Local tax revenue: $0.4 million, up 20 percent.
Piatt
Travel spending: $10.4 million, up 24.2 percent.
Local tax revenue: $0.4 million, up 25 percent.
The Danville Area Visitors Bureau said travel spending had a direct economic impact on the Danville/Vermilion County area of $129.5 million in 2022, up 18.4 percent over the previous year. Local tourism also contributed $4.3 million in local tax revenue.
“This fiscal year we have seen significant increases in every category, coming off COVID years, said bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke.