It took a couple of years and waiting out a lot of pandemic-related supply delays, but The Music Shoppe has finally been able to finish the work on its larger and remodeled store in Champaign.
The shop at 27 E. Marketview Drive, C, expanded into the spaces formerly occupied by businesses on either side and emerged this summer with a showroom that’s twice its former size and a repair shop with three times the space it once had, according to Ben Dralle, marketing manager.
Lesson studios were also redone, he said.
The work was done gradually over the past couple of years and largely completed this summer, Dralle said.
It was a challenge getting there.
Not only were there supply issues — there were times employees worked with portable air-conditioning units and lights from lanterns only, Dralle said.
The store was open continuously throughout the construction, he said, “and the employees really had a good attitude about it.”
Speaking of employees, Dralle said The Music Shoppe has done fairly well keeping its staff on board since the pandemic began. Nobody was furloughed or laid-off, even when the school instrument rental business was in a pandemic slump, he said.
On the other hand, “Our guitar sales skyrocketed, Dralle said.
That included people taking up guitar for the first time and others making an upgrade, he said.
The Music Shoppe, which is based in Normal and also has a location in Springfield, sells and rents instruments and also offers lessons and repairs.
Arthur restaurant featured
America’s Best Restaurants will pay a return visit to Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur in mid-September, the national marketing company said.
The visit will feature an extensive on-camera interview with owner Anna Herschberger and highlight popular dishes, such as broasted chicken.
Look for the episode on Yoder’s to be aired on social-media channels at a later date.
Herschberger bought Yoder’s in 2002, and the restaurant is marking 20 years under this new ownership with two Herschberger sons, Daren and Derrick, serving as managers.
The Official Best of America chose Yoder’s Kitchen as the best family restaurant in Illinois in 2018.
Reopening
After an extended break due to pandemic-related losses, The Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant is set to reopen for lunch starting Tuesday.
A food justice and education mission of the nonprofit Channing Murray Foundation, the restaurant at 1209 W. Oregon St., U, will be open from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Channing Murray Executive Director Emily McKown said the organization did some fundraising in the community and worked with a consulting firm on its model that will hopefully make the restaurant viable in the future.
On the menu for lunch will be a salad bar and some soups and sandwiches, she said.
Two co-managers, Megan Herakovich and Karen Sherwood, have been hired, and hiring continues for some part-time staff, McKown said.
Reindeer return
Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, Rantoul, has reopened for the season and will remain open through Dec. 28, co-owner Mark Hardy said.
Visitors will find 20 Alaskan reindeer, plus the usual activities — a 10-acre corn maze, reindeer tours, the country gift shop, hay rides, pedal race carts and a paintball shooting gallery.
The ranch is at 1356 County Road 2900 North, Rantoul. Hours vary by the month, so check the website at reindeerranch.com if you plan to make the trip.
Acquired
Danville-based Trigard, a division of Greenwood Inc., has acquired Eagle Funeral Products, Frankfort, as of Aug. 26.
All Eagle operations will be moved to Trigard’s base in Danville, Trigard announced.
Trigard and Eagle have made similar products, such as burial vault liners, urn vaults and accessories.
Greenwood owner/CEO Linda Darby-Dowers said the company has had a relationship with Eagle for decades.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our presence across the country,” she said. “Eagle has created a strong brand and a loyal customer base. It is our privilege to partner with the Eagle network, and we look forward to creating new relationships and new opportunities.”
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.