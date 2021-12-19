The Gailey Eye Clinic in Champaign will be closing soon, but Chittick Family Eye Care will be taking over that location and is planning some changes.
The Gailey Eye Clinic at 2435 Village Green Place, C, has set Tuesday as the last day it will be seeing patients there, but limited Gailey staff will be on hand through the end of December to respond to phone calls, assist patients with their medical records and dispense remaining purchases, according to an announcement about the closing.
Gailey’s other locations will remain open.
Gailey Eye Clinic has been in Champaign since 2009, but, “we see an increasing need to devote more time to some of our other locations,” said LeAnn Luban, director of business development.
Both Chittick and Gailey managers say the two businesses have had a longtime cordial relationship. In fact, Chittick Chief Operating Officer Jason Shanks said this will be the second Gailey practice location Chittick has purchased, with the first one being in Watseka.
Shanks said Chittick plans to reopen its new Champaign location “as fast as humanly possible.”
Plans are to close on the purchase Dec. 31 and begin seeing patients there Jan. 7.
The Savoy Chittick location, which has recently undergone some remodeling, will be remaining open, Shanks said.
Remodeling is also planned for Chittick’s new Champaign location. It has a very large waiting room, and Chittick plans to convert some of that space to a larger optical department with hundreds of additional eyeglass frame choices, Shanks said.
And while Chittick plans to offer frames for every budget, Shanks said plans also include expanding the selection to more higher-end frames.
Along with a new Chittick location set to open in Arcola in February, the new Champaign location will make 11 eye clinic sites for Chittick.
45 and counting
Carmack Car Capitol, Danville, marked 45 years as a Honda dealer this past week.
Owner Gary Knight, who started at the dealership 45 years ago as sales manager, said Carmack was founded in 1976 by Don Carmack as Carmack Datsun. Later that same year it partnered with American Honda Motor Co., bringing the Honda brand to Danville, according to Knight.
The dealership, which now employs 45 people, has been in the same location at 3724 N. Vermilion since it opened.
Carmack sells new and used Honda and Hyundai vehicles.