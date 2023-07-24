Rally House has opened its new store in Champaign at Market Place mall.
A Kansas-based sports merchandise retailer, Rally House carries Fighting Illini products and merchandise representing other pro and colleague teams, including apparel and gift and home decor items.
The new store is in the Dick’s House of Sport wing.
Also new, near the mall, is Rag Stock, at the Kohl’s plaza.
Founded in Minneapolis, Rag Stock sells vintage and recycled clothing for women and men, plus new clothing and accessories the company said is in the affordable range.
The chain has 42 retail locations.
On the move
The new bakery coming to Senators Inn in Savoy will be RegCakes.
RegCakes owner Regina Johnson plans to close her bakery and shop at Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana at the end of September and hopes to be in her new location in October, she said.
Johnson is switching locations partly for a higher-traffic spot — and one that’s nearer to her home in Pesotum, she said.
She also plans to have expanded hours after the move, Johnson said.
“Primarily we just want a place where we can create a RegCakes atmosphere, she said.
At the Senators Inn, she’ll be renovating the Senator’s Pub into a bakery/cafe, which will serve favorite bakery treats and some new things, such as breakfast items and coffee.
The space will need quite a bit of work before she moves in, Johnson said. Her commercial bakery is at Lincoln Square, and a new one will need to be built at the Savoy location.
She plans to have some limited seating at what may be called RegCakes at the Pub, and perhaps some outdoor seating, too, she said.
RegCakes, an all gluten-free bakery, also has some of its treats at Harvest Market, Champaign, Walnut Street Tea Company at Champaign’s Village at the Crossing and The Main Scoop ice cream parlor locations, Johnson said.
Dunkin’ update
Plans are progressing for a new drive-thru only Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts location in Mahomet at 1616 Patton Drive, at the corner of U.S. 150 and Patton Drive.
The village board has already approved a conditional use permit for the drive-thru facility, and the owner, Krishna Patel of Plainfield, will next submit a site development plan, according to village planner Abby Heckman.
The new Dunkin is planned for the northwest corner of Churchill Road and Patton Drive, south of U.S. 150.
While it’s drive-thru only, it may have some outdoor seating, Heckman said.
Once the site plan and building permit are approved and construction gets underway, Patel indicated it would take three months to complete the work, Heckman said.
Online job fair
The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) will have a virtual job fair from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday.
DoIT is a state agency that guides “technology solution delivery and support for the agencies in the executive branch of state government,” according to its website.
The online event is a chance for job-seekers to connect with DoIT’s human resources team and learn about job opportunities that are available.
Registration is available online.
Pharmacy switch
Walgreens has closed its pharmacy at Carle Foundation Hospital’s lobby, as of this past Tuesday.
Customers have been notified their prescription records are accessible at all other Walgreens locations.
Carle spokeswoman Laura Nootbaar said Carle terminated its lease with Walgreens and plans to open a CarleRx pharmacy in the lobby later this year.
“We believe that bringing this function in-house is the best strategy to maintain expanded hours and support bedside delivery to meet the needs of our patients and providers,” she said.
Carle hopes to open the CarleRx pharmacy at the hospital late in the fourth quarter of this year, with upcoming months needed to complete state regulatory and licensing processes, Nootbaar said.
The new CarleRx location will have full prescription services, some over-the-counter medications and some convenience items. It will likely be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, she said.
Home sales rebound
Home sales rose 4.12 percent in June over the same month last year, despite higher mortgage rates, the Champaign County Association of Realtors reported.
The group said it chalked up 354 home sales in June, the highest sales level since July 2021.
Homes did sit on the market just a bit longer, though — an average 28 days, compared to 19 days in June 2022.
Both the average and median sales prices were also up over June last year.
The median home sale price was up 12.75 percent in June to $230,000, and the average home sale price was up 1.36 percent to $251,641.