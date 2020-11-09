It's your business

The new CU Woodshop Supply is set to open at its new location at 1305 N. McKinley Ave., C, on Nov. 14.
New owner Brian Knox, who bought the rights to the business name and remaining inventory after the former CU Woodshop Supply went out of business, said the new location will have about double the space the former shop had.
The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
What’s included at the new shop: lots of the same merchandise and brands the former one carried, plus some new merchandise and locally-sourced lumber, Knox said.
“I have a sawmill and kiln, so we are able to produce our own lumber, and it’s locally sourced and eco-friendly, because it doesn’t have to go very far,” he said.
Knox said he will also carry more live-edge lumber (which includes the natural edge of the wood), popular for tables, shelves and bars.
Plus, “we do have a great selection of not only domestic hardwoods but the more exotic woods from all over the world,” he said.
The new location is just south of Arrowhead Lanes and has plenty of parking, according to Knox.
Award winners
- Ryan Heiser, community president and CEO of the Fisher National Bank, has been named 2020 Career Banker of the Year by the Career Development Division of Community Bankers Association of Illinois.
The award was presented at the group’s fall meeting in Springfield.
- Christie Clinic internal medicine Dr. Kathleen Collins has been chosen the clinic’s 2020 physician of the year. Collins has been with Christie Clinic since 1991. The award was presented to her virtually Oct. 26.
UI receives data gift
Aerial Agronomy Inc. has donated aerial imagery to the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
The two agricultural data sets are valued at $1.5 million and will be used in teaching and research.
The images were collected during recent growing seasons in Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota and show crop performance, soil health and carbon content across the region, according to the UI.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be contacted at 393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.media.