The newest franchised location of Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant chain based in Nashville, Tenn., is now open at 1409 N. Prospect Ave., C.
The chain said it’s Champaign restaurant is its first central Illinois location and seventh in the state.
The Champaign restaurant is open for drive-thru and carryout only. For pandemic safety reasons, the indoor dining area is unavailable for now.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Orders can be placed by calling 217-954-0015.
The franchisee, Sunil “Sunny” Modi, came to the U.S. from India in 1988 and became a multi-unit franchisee of Dunkin’, bringing five Dunkin’ shops to the area in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to Captain D’s.
Modi retired in 2016 and his nephew, Nirav Modi, is overseeing the operation of the new restaurant, the company said.
Captain D’s has more than 530 locations in 23 states.
The menu includes a variety of seafood and chicken dinners, sandwiches, side dishes such as cole slaw, fries, okra, corn on the cob, macaroni and cheese, green beans with country ham and hush puppies, plus appetizers and desserts.
Kids and family meals are also available.
Chiropractor expands
Dr. David Wurth, who has a chiropractic clinic in Iowa, has expanded his practice to Champaign.
His new Wurth Chiropractic Center, on the ninth floor of Huntington Tower, 201 W. Springfield Ave., C, is set to open Monday.
Wurth is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
He first practiced at a low back center in Freeport, then operated two clinics in Iowa. He sold one of them, but still operates the other in Marcus, Iowa, he said.
He is relocating to Champaign and plans to spend three weeks of the month in his Champaign clinic and return to Marcus one week each month to treat patients there.
“Drawing from 29 years of experience, I particularly enjoy helping people with low back pain, leg pain and carpal tunnel syndrome,” he said. “My wife and I are delighted with Champaign as a place to enjoy our working lives and, eventually, our retirement.”
To contact the new Champaign office, call 217-552-1098.
Bar changing name
Blackbird Urbana at 119 W. Main St., U, is changing its name.
The business announced Wednesday on Facebook it is becoming Nola’s Rock Bar.
The post: “Same location. Same great people. Same awesome outdoor patio. New great vibe with an updated food menu coming soon — complete with new Mason jar drinks and flavors from the Big Easy.”
Scholarship fund announced
Horizon Hobby, Champaign, has launched the Joseph M. Ambrose Engineering Visionary Scholarship Fund in partnership with The Grainger Foundation and the University of Illinois’ Grainger College of Engineering.
The scholarship fund was named in honor of Horizon Hobby’s former president and CEO, who passed away last year.
“As president and CEO of Horizon Hobby for more than a decade, Joe was an incredible ambassador for innovation and creative thinking,” said Horizon Hobby President Chris Dickerson. “Choosing to honor Joe’s memory by supporting students interested in studying engineering at Illinois makes perfect sense. He always saw the future of radio control through the engineers and designers in product development, and this scholarship fund recognizes that commitment.”
The gift of $25,000 was presented through Hobbies for Good, the charitable organization created by Horizon Hobby, and was matched in full by The Grainger Foundation, the company said.
Upgraded
AM Best has upgraded the credit ratings of Health Alliance Medical Plans Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Health Alliance-Midwest Inc., the managed care company announced.
Health Alliance’s financial strength rating was upgraded to an A- (excellent) from B++ (good) with a stable outlook, and the long-term issuer credit ratings were upgraded to “a-” from “bbb+”
The upgraded ratings reflect Health Alliance’s balance sheet strength, its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, appropriate enterprise risk management and ongoing favorable operating performance, according to Health Alliance.