It's Your Business

If your workplace needs face shields to safely reopen, here’s a chance to get them free thanks to a group of high school students.
If not for the pandemic, Ctrl-Z, a local high school-aged and 4-H Club robotics team, would be involved in competitions. Instead, its members are putting their free time to work making face shields to help keep essential workers safe from the pandemic.
They’re making three different kinds of face shields, including:
— A 3D printer version designed by 3D printer manufacturer Prusa.
— One based on a UIUC design.
— One designed by John Deere that clips to a baseball cap or hard hat.
Bob Smith, Ctrl-Z assistant coach, said about a half-dozen students have been working individually on face shields from materials he drops off at their homes.
This team has given away more than 300 face shields so far to such employers as hospitals, a care management agency, two local dentists and an ambulance service, all without charge.
Smith said the cost to make each shield is about $3, and donations from the community to help offset the cost are welcome. But employers won’t be charged for any of the face shields.
To request face shields for your business, send an email to: contact@team4096.org
For more information, see the team’s website.
Virtual coffee tastings
Columbia St. Roastery, a coffee roastery based in downtown Champaign, is offering virtual coffee cupping (tasting) classes on Zoom.
Participants will need to get a coffee cupping kit and then will be contacted to schedule a time for a class that will run about an hour, each with about four-to-five participants.
Columbia St. Roastery is selling coffee cupping kits on its website for $10. Kits include five pre-measured packets of coffee from different growing regions.
For more information: csrcoffee.com.
Hardship grants for businesses
Ameren Illinois is making one-time grants of up to $500 to businesses and nonprofits that are behind on their electric bills as part of the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program.
To be eligible, businesses must have an active, nonresidential account, 50 or fewer full-time employees and have a principal office in Illinois, according to Ameren.
The grants awarded will be applied to recipients’ Ameren Illinois electric account.
To apply: see AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery or call 1-800-232-2477.