If your company offered you $10,000 to give to the local not-for-profit agency of your choice, which one would you pick?
That opportunity was offered to Champaign State Farm agent John Caywood, and he chose the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, Champaign.
Given the good work this organization does in the community, he couldn’t think of a better group to receive the money, Caywood said.
How all this came about: Caywood said he’d been working with Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club board member Scott Miller to find a way to contribute to the club when he learned from a state farm executive that his office had earned a $10,000 grant from the company.
“The grant was to be used in our local community to support a local non-profit organization,” he said.
The State Farm grant helped leverage more than four times that amount to help fund a program that serves vulnerable kids with academic support and two meals a day.
Renae Cory, director of development for the local Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, said the State Farm funding made the insurance company the title sponsor of Don Moyer’s golf outing fundraiser, which in all raised $47,000 for an academic enrichment program.
That program is serving about 100 kids a day, many of whom would otherwise be home alone, she said.
Kids attending this program are served breakfast and lunch and receive help through the school day, Cory said.
Because donors have contributed to this program, vulnerable families are able to place their children in it for $20, which covers the entire school year.
“That’s why these fundraisers are so important to us and title sponsors such as John Caywood at State Farm are so meaningful,” Cory said.
Caywood, a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, has been a State Farm agent since 2011.
Medical tech company gets funding
Champaign-based PhotoniCare has received $7.3 million in funding to boost the commercialization of its TOMi Scope.
That device, which received FDA premarket clearance this past January, is used to provide doctors with a non-invasive visualization of the middle ear to detect the presence or absence of fluid.
Fluid in the middle ear is a primary cause of hearing loss, surgery and antibiotic use, especially in kids, the company said.
The funding included a $5.2 million Series A financing round and $2.1 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant.
PhotoniCare said it plans to use the funding to expand its executive team, ramp up manufacturing, execute a sales and marketing plan, fuel artificial intelligence development and expand reimbursement activities and customer support.
The company further announced it has appointed Jeff Hydar as its chief commercial officer.
Hydar formerly served as vice president of sales at Kent Imaging and has also worked for Johnson & Johnson, LifeCell and Medline.
Nelson honored
The American Massage Therapy Association has chosen Douglas Nelson, owner and founder of BodyWork Associates, Champaign, to receive its 2020 President’s Award.
Nelson has been practicing massage therapy since 1977 and has received numerous awards and recognitions in his field.
The AMTA President’s Award recipient is selected by the national association’s president and goes to someone who has contributed to the massage therapy profession, “in an outstanding and altruistic manner,” the organization said.
“Doug Nelson is a passionate ambassador promoting the art, practice and science of massage therapy. He continues to be a practicing massage therapist, while teaching across the country,” the AMTA said in its announcement. “He is a mentor, an accomplished researcher, a published author and he has led The Massage Therapy Foundation with passion and dignity. Doug also recently represented the massage therapy profession with skill and clarity, on behalf of AMTA, at the recent national online Innovation in Pain Management Symposium.”