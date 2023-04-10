Alex Ruggieri and family, the owners/developers of the Ginger Ale’s Specialty Beverage Shop in Savoy, are hoping to open this location by July 4.
Site work is now underway at 405 S. Dunlap St., near Walmart.
This will be the first Ginger Ale’s in Champaign County. On the menu will be sodas, teas, specialty coffees and espressos, smoothies and frappes.
The next Ginger Ale’s in Champaign County will likely be in Champaign, Ruggieri said.
Work continues at Meijer
Construction is underway at one end of the parking lot at the Champaign Meijer grocery to add six new electric-vehicle charging stations that will be open for public use, according to Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher.
The new charging stations are going in next to Tesla Superchargers limited to Tesla drivers’ use, and the new ones are being provided by Electrify America for public use, she said.
Meijer has been providing EV charging stations at its corporate campus and select stores since 2010.
“We continue to expand our charging offerings and have partnerships with Tesla, Electrify America and EVgo,” Fecher said. “To date, we have EV chargers at 80 Meijer locations across the Midwest and continue to work with our partners to identify other opportunities in Illinois and throughout our footprint.”
Fecher said she was unable to provide a projected date for when the newest charging stations in Champaign will be available.
Cafe reopens
The Greenhouse Cafe at Allerton Park & Retreat Center has expanded its menu and hours for the 2023 season, which started April 1.
Added to the menu this year were wraps, Southwest and Caesar salads and a “Fig and Pig” panini, made with pimento cheese, bacon, ham and fig jam on sourdough bread.
Hours for April are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
On May 1, hours will expand to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The cafe seats 25 indoors and has outdoor patio tables available.
Planet Fitness update
Planet Fitness at 2002 Glenn Park Drive, C, will close for a few days next week to move to its new location at Market Place Plaza near Kohl’s.
Planet Fitness posted on Facebook that the Glenn Park Drive location will close at midnight April 11 for the move, and members are welcome to use the Urbana Planet Fitness while the Champaign location is unavailable.
Assistant manager Bonnie Carter said the hope is to have the new Market Place Plaza location open by April 14 or April 15.
The new location will be more than 28,000 square feet, which is larger than the current one in Champaign, and will feature more equipment and “top service” amenities, a corporate spokesman said late last year.
Christie Clinic growing again
Champaign-based Christie Clinic has expanded its footprint in Bloomington-Normal.
Medical Hills Internists in Bloomington became part of Christie Clinic April 1.
As part of Christie Clinic, the physicians and other providers will continue seeing patients at the current location at 1401 Eastland Drive, Bloomington.
Christie clinic also has a branch clinic in Bloomington and in the McLean County town of Lexington.
On the way in Danville
City officials are considering a development proposal that would bring a new Sonic Drive-In and Jimmy John’s sub shop to Danville.
Announced Monday by the mayor’s office, the proposal from Subwars LLC would bring both restaurants to the northwest corner of Fairchild and Vermilion streets.
Both restaurants would be just over 1,200 square feet, and each would come with a drive-thru and outdoor patio seating.
Construction costs would run $2 million to $4 million, and construction would begin as soon as design plans are approved and building permits are issued.
Fundraiser at Monticello restaurant
The Piatt County Museum will hold a fundraiser dinner and event April 20 at Holly’s Country Kitchen, 1204 Bear Lane, Monticello.
Called “A Celebration of Lincoln: A conversation with local Lincoln enthusiast Christopher Bantz,” it will include a social hour starting at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m.
The public is invited. Tickets are $45 for one or $75 per couple.
Bantz is a longtime Lincoln memorabilia collector with more than 5,000 pieces in his collection.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at First State Bank of Monticello, First Mid Illinois Bank of Monticello and State Bank of Bement’s Monticello branch.