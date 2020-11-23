There’s a new pizza business at Champaign’s Village at the Crossing — Legacy Pizzeria at 2501 Village Green Place, C.
On the menu are six specialty pan pizzas, salads, linguini dishes with red or alfredo sauces, an antipasto platter and two desserts.
Hours are 4-9 p.m. weekdays and 4-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Owners Ana Fuentes and Brian Davis have worked in the restaurant business for 20 years, Fuentes said. She is also owner of El Toro restaurant in St. Joseph.
The pizza menu names — from Chava’s Special to Pee Wee Papa’s to Zio Special to Mama Marnamaree — were created “as an homage to those who have come before us and helped us along the way,” Davis said.
Find the menu and ordering information: legacypizzeria.com.
Mettler Center changing
Changes are in the works for a longtime Champaign fitness and physical therapy business, the Mettler Center.
In an email to the center’s physical therapy clients, Mettler Center President Paul Mettler said he’s been wanting to gradually transition out of ownership, and the center’s physical therapy services will continue through White Plains, N.Y.-based Ivy Rehab.
Mettler, who could not be reached, said Ivy Rehab will focus exclusively on physical therapy and Metter Center’s personal training and massage therapy services will end on Dec. 4.
“While I had hoped that the area of massage and personal training could also be part of the acquisition, it has been determined that the focus be exclusively on physical therapy and they would not be able to provide the resources for those other entities,” Mettler wrote. “After much deliberation I have decided that for the future and growth of the physical therapy department, it will be the right choice.”
Mettler Center has been in business in Champaign for about three decades, and has been at its current address, 2906 Crossing Court, C, since 1997.
Ivy Rehab has 234 physical therapy locations in the U.S., among them locations in Bloomington, Decatur and Clinton.
Win a stash
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is offering a chance to win a stash of more than 50 items from retailers throughout the county.
Tickets for the Santa’s Stash raffle are on sale now for $20 on the chamber website at champaigncounty.org.
In store for the winner will be toys, games, kitchen items, Illini gear, locally grown and packaged items from Curtis Orchard, coffee from Columbia Street Roastery and more, according to the chamber.
“Our local business community has taken a devastating hit this year,” said Chamber President and CEO Laura Weis. “We have an opportunity to support our businesses and their employees by simply keeping our money local.”
The raffle drawing will be held Dec. 11.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at 217-393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.com.