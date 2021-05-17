The Illinois Amish Heritage Center will be opening to visitors on Fridays and Saturdays beginning next month.
The center is located three miles east of Arthur on Illinois 133.
Both guided tours and walk-throughs will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the summer.
Visitors will be able to visit four historic Amish buildings, with one of them, the Schrock house, including exhibits on Amish history, culture, religion, quilts and clothing.
Reservations are advised for tours or walk-throughs by calling 217-268-3043. Admission for those 12 and older is $10 for an hour-long guided tour and $5 for a walk-through.
Campustown awaits
Want an incentive to explore Campustown this summer?
Champaign Center Partnership is bringing back 13 Thursdays — its annual 13-week promotion of Campustown businesses featuring discounts and deals — starting this coming Thursday.
The group said there are 20 Campustown businesses participating this year.
All deals are listed on ChampaignCenter.com, posted at participating businesses and listed in the 13 Thursdays digital passport through the Eventzee app. The app is free to download on smart devices, with access using the code “CAMPUSTOWN” to redeem deals.
The more businesses that participants support, the more times they’ll be entered in a raffle to win gift cards and a grand prize, according to Champaign Center Partnership.
“There are so many unique places to dine, drink and shop, and a lot of them are local, family-owned businesses found only in Campustown,” said the group’s executive director, Xander Hazel.
If you plan to participate, free parking validation tickets will be available for the campus center parking deck at 509 E. Healey St., C, the group said.
Recognitions
- Jeff Blue, Champaign County engineer since 2004, is now secretary-treasurer of the National Association of County Engineers.
The organization honored him in 2009 as urban county engineer of the year.
Blue was also named 2014 government engineer of the year by the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers.
- Mark McLeod, general manager of the Classic Rock-n-Roll McDonald’s at 3195 N. Vermilion, Danville, has been given an Outstanding General Manager Award — placing him in the top 10 percent of McDonald’s managers across the country.
McLeod started with McDonald’s in 2004, and has worked for the Witzel Family McDonald’s group of six McDonald’s in Vermilion County since 2019.
“We are very proud of Mark,” said Deanna Witzel. “Every day, he works to provide the best experience for customers and our managers and crew as well.”
