It's your business: Wedding break for popular Champaign restaurant
Deb Pressey
Reporter
Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey).
CHAMPAIGN — Manzella’s Italian Patio restaurant at 115 S. First St. is planning to be closed temporarily, from Saturday until July 28.
Manager Mary Manzella Racz said the closing is to give all family members involved with the restaurant a chance to attend a family wedding in Chicago — plus a few days after to rest and unwind.
