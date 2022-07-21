Mary Manzella Racz

CHAMPAIGN — Manzella’s Italian Patio restaurant at 115 S. First St. is planning to be closed temporarily, from Saturday until July 28.

Manager Mary Manzella Racz said the closing is to give all family members involved with the restaurant a chance to attend a family wedding in Chicago — plus a few days after to rest and unwind.

