The new Wingstop restaurant at Main and Vine streets in Urbana has been giving away thousands of wings to first responders in the Champaign-Urbana and Savoy area.
Co-owner Sahil Contractor said more than 2,000 free chicken wings were taken to Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois police, the Champaign County sheriff’s office and a few fire stations in the community on April 6, the business’ grand opening day.
This past Friday, Contractor had plans to take about 2,000 more wings to several emergency medical technicians and nursing homes in the area, he said.
Contractor said he hopes other businesses will do likewise.
“I use givebacks like this as inspiration for other businesses in the community,” he said.
Tour the Art
Art Theater owner David Kraft plans to hold an open house at the theater in downtown Champaign from 1-3 p.m. April 22.
“I want to give Ebertfest patrons the opportunity to see his (the late Roger Ebert) favorite theater, and maybe find a buyer,” Kraft said.
The theater remains for sale.
Last month, Kraft Properties reduced the price of the property at 126-128 W. Church St. to $998,000, about half of the original asking price in 2020.
Apply for jobs
Visit Champaign County and the Champaign County Economic Development Corp. have teamed up on an easier way for job applicants to connect with local employers.
Job-seekers — both in the community and outside the community — can visit the YoureWelcomeCU.com website, click on “Make it CU”, answer a few questions and upload a resume.
Their information will be distributed to local employers to link them to job matches, the two organizations said.
The service is free to users.
There’s also an option for prospective new residents to ask to be connected to a member of the Chambana welcome crew, who can answer questions about living and working in the community.
“In the age of talent wars, it’s critical that Champaign County stays on the cutting edge of talent attraction tactics,” Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Carly McCrory-McKay said.
New building for Mattex
Kevin Barlow of the Piatt County Journal-Republican reports Mattex plans a new 3,000-square-foot office and training facility at 1751 N. Market St., Monticello.
The property currently has two buildings used for self-storage units.
The building is set to be completed in August.
“We are very excited to build and expand our office here to serve Monticello better,” said company President Mike Nichelson.
Mattex provides heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing and sewer service, and also has offices in Champaign, Mahomet and Mattoon.