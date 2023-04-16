I know my last few columns have been a little on the sad side but this is the last one, I promise.
For the past week-and-a-half, I have been in a daze and it’s hard to even look at some of the comments made about my cousin by people who didn’t know the man from a can of paint. A lot of the things that were put out were false and just made him seem like some sort of maniac — and that’s not who he was before his life was cut short on April 5.
Now, one thing I will not do is sit here and act like he was just this perfect person with no flaws. That’s not even realistic — nobody walking this earth is perfect. We all deal with things differently and go through our own fair share of dark times.
I’m not using it as an excuse to make bad decisions but sometimes what we go through can influence our actions. When people constantly throw shots at your manhood and do things purposely to tear your pride down, it can put you in a rough space mentally.
I wish I would’ve put more of an effort to spend more time with him while he was here because when I finally found out the kind of demons he was battling, it was too late. I never got the chance to have a heart-to-heart with him to really get an understanding of how he felt.
I know I’ve been kind of using my columns as a diary but I just had to get this out; it’s been on my mind for more than a week. If those making untrue comments about my family would have gotten the chance to meet my cousin, I’m sure the opinions of him would be the total opposite.
He was all about family and making sure his son didn’t follow down the same path he did. It’s easy for people to speak on all the negative things about a person but they never highlight the positive. My cousin was a wonderful father who put his son first in everything he did. His son is a spitting image of him and carries the same outgoing, loving and genuine personality his father did.
The bond they shared was beautiful and something that could never be broken. They were inseparable — my cousin attended all of his son’s sports and academic events and made sure his presence as a father was shown at all times.
I know he’s not with us any more but I just want to say that I’m proud of my cousin and I love him. He didn’t live the easiest life by any means and he had to overcome so many obstacles. He was one of those family members everyone loves and cherishes because he was so genuine and unapologetically himself. To know him was to love him and I’ll leave it at that.
Don’t judge a book by its cover.