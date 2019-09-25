CHAMPAIGN — The parent company of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic Drive-In has agreed to buy Jimmy John's, the Champaign-based sandwich company founded by Jimmy John Liautaud.
Inspire Brands made the announcement Wednesday morning and said the agreement was unanimously approved by the Jimmy John's board, including Liautaud.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of October. The sale price was not disclosed.
"Jimmy John’s has found the ideal home at Inspire,” Liautaud said in a statement. “Inspire’s long-term approach, culture of innovation and commitment to helping brands grow sets it apart from the rest. I couldn’t be prouder of the company we’ve built, and I can’t wait to see what Jimmy John’s is able to accomplish under Inspire’s leadership.”
Liautaud founded Jimmy John's in 1983 in Charleston and it now has more than 2,800 locations in 43 states.
In 2016, Jimmy John's sold a majority stake in its business to the Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital Group.
In the deal, Liautaud remained the largest individual shareholder.
