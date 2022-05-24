BERWYN — A Coles County judge has denied a Danville company’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted construction on a Danville casino.
A lawsuit against the city regarding zoning of the property, however, remains intact.
Mervis Industries, whose property abuts the Golden Nugget Danville Casino site, had sought the restraining order, saying it would suffer harm if the construction were to proceed.
Illinois 5th Circuit Court Judge Mark Bovard denied the temporary restraining order. He ruled Mervis “has failed to show that it will suffer irreparable harm if the TRO is not entered at this time.”
Mervis Industries, whose plant is south of the casino site, is a metal-recycling company.
The casino is being built at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side and is expected to open next spring.
Officials say it will create 300 full-time jobs and pump millions of dollars into the local economy.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new casino took place April 19.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the issue of the city’s zoning of the property has not been resolved and that Mervis Industries’ lawsuit remains intact. The company filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Dec. 11, 2020, which the city answered Feb. 19, 2021.
Mervis Industries filed an emergency motion for temporary restraining order last month to which the city filed a response May 9. A court hearing was conducted May 11.
The property where the casino is being built has been rezoned from I-2 (general industrial) to B-3 (general business). Mervis Industries contends construction of the casino will impact its use of its property. The court found that Mervis has failed to show it would suffer irreparable harm if the temporary restraining order were issued and that the company never indicated what that harm is.
In its pleadings and at hearing, Mervis has argued the development of the casino will cause it injury, focusing on health and safety arguments related to increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic as well as suggestions that unsuccessful patrons of the casino could commit theft of valuable metals from Mervis’ property.
The court found the legislative function of a local municipality in enacting a zoning ordinance should be given deference and that to be successful in the case, Mervis has the burden of proving the city council’s decision was arbitrary and capricious.
Jimmy Wilmot, vice president of gaming for Rochester, N.Y.- based Wilmorite Management Group, the company that is building the casino, said he didn’t want to comment on an active court case but noted, “We would think property values would be” helped, not hurt “for all adjacent property owners.”
Matt Grandone, human resources director for Mervis Industries, said the company did not want to comment due to the case being an open one.
Added Williams: “I am just very pleased that, after reviewing the facts, the judge ruled in our favor.”