What is this scooter-like device being driven around campus?
It’s a sit-down scooter from VeoRide called the Cosmo.
“We are using it to do battery swaps on the e-bikes and to rebalance the bikes themselves,” local manager Ben Thomas said.
The Cosmo isn’t available to VeoRide customers, as the company hasn’t received permission from the university for scooters.
The bicycle-sharing company launched in Champaign-Urbana in the fall of 2018, later adding electric bikes to its fleet in the spring of 2019.
Thomas said VeoRide has been holding its own during COVID-19.
“As a whole, the company has done well during since COVID regulations went into affect back in March,” he said. “We’ve done well at UIUC this fall despite lower than normal students in town for the semester.”